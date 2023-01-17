Yesterday in El Paso, New York City Mayor Eric Adams wanted to make it perfectly clear to anyone who was listening that his fair sanctuary city simply cannot handle any more migrants.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams on the border crisis and migrants coming to sanctuary cities:

"Our cities are being undermined. We don't deserve this. Migrants don't deserve this and the people who live in the cities don't deserve this…There is no more room in New York." pic.twitter.com/tyYGMxhdeO — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 16, 2023

Well, gee.

So NYC is no longer a sanctuary city? https://t.co/WjZ5BxKqgX — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 16, 2023

“Freaked waaaaaay the f**k out” is not an understatement, by the way. Adams is straight-up talkin’ crazy now:

#BREAKING: NYC Mayor Eric Adams expresses support for idea of housing large numbers of migrants in stadium-like settings. pic.twitter.com/WCkAY412Rx — Forbes (@Forbes) January 17, 2023

So Eric Adams wants to just stick all the migrants in special “spaces”?

Like camps of some sort? https://t.co/xDhgstXvIh — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 17, 2023

So an internment camp? Dems love those. — Best Life – Classified Corvette (@RealStarMan) January 17, 2023

AOC had better fire up the waterworks, because there’s not a moment to waste.

This isn’t who we are. — 🫃🏼🇺🇦💉🌊Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) January 17, 2023

