Yesterday in El Paso, New York City Mayor Eric Adams wanted to make it perfectly clear to anyone who was listening that his fair sanctuary city simply cannot handle any more migrants.

Well, gee.

“Freaked waaaaaay the f**k out” is not an understatement, by the way. Adams is straight-up talkin’ crazy now:

So Eric Adams wants to just stick all the migrants in special “spaces”?

AOC had better fire up the waterworks, because there’s not a moment to waste.

***

***

