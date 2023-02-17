Earlier today we told you about the New York Times getting called out for their “Republicans pounce” spin on the Biden administration’s response (or lack thereof) to the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. Apparently Biden’s critics have been sowing distrust in government because of their health concerns after the toxic train derailment in Ohio:

After a train carrying toxic material derailed in Ohio this month, Right-wing commentators have been particularly critical of the response, using the crisis to sow distrust about government agencies and suggest that the damage could be irreparable. https://t.co/HbGAPdn01P — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 16, 2023

Really?

Christina Pushaw has shared an incredible shot and chaser that sums up the current state of the “legacy media,” and it ain’t good:

When I say "legacy media hates you," this is what I mean… NY Times: Gas stoves are health risks Also NY Times: Concerns about health risks from a train load of toxic chemicals burning for days = "wild speculation" https://t.co/8wjIG2xyNs pic.twitter.com/M9Vv5tK4mJ — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) February 17, 2023

Yikes!

The shot:

And the chaser:

“Journalism,” everybody!

It’s almost as if @nytimes isn’t concerned about public health at all but about protecting this administration from criticism. — R.C. (@Bzboyzmom) February 17, 2023

Right?

***

***

