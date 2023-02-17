Earlier today we told you about the New York Times getting called out for their “Republicans pounce” spin on the Biden administration’s response (or lack thereof) to the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. Apparently Biden’s critics have been sowing distrust in government because of their health concerns after the toxic train derailment in Ohio:

Really?

Christina Pushaw has shared an incredible shot and chaser that sums up the current state of the “legacy media,” and it ain’t good:

Yikes!

The shot:

And the chaser:

“Journalism,” everybody!

Right?

