In case you hadn’t heard, pretend journalist April Ryan has joined MSNBC as an official contributor! Isn’t this exciting?

And to her credit, it didn’t take her very long at all to make herself at home. Here she is on Stephanie Ruhle’s show yesterday talking about heroic Democratic Tennessee State Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, who bravely stood up to Republicans who “wanted their guns by any means necessary” and who were motivated purely by their belief in the rights of children to learn and live and definitely weren’t doing any of this for self-promotion or anything like that:

.@AprilDRyan on the expelled TN lawmakers being reinstated: "This is now the new civil rights moment… because it was so blatant and overt the Republican led legislature had to reinstate them because of the will of the people… globally." pic.twitter.com/PwkGV8QL0R — 11th Hour (@11thHour) April 13, 2023

Here’s a transcript of Ryan’s remarks, via Newsbusters:

“Yeah, it completely backfired [on Republicans]. They led with their head and the heart, as a man thinketh, so is he, right? They wanted their guns by any means necessary, even if it meant expelling two young African Americans who are fighting for the right for children to be able to live and learn in school. And just people to be able to live. But at the end of the day, Stephanie, you have to understand that this is now the new civil rights moment, racism reared its ugly head in this and because it was so blatant and overt, they had to, the Republican legislature had to reinstate them, because of the will of the people, not just in Tennessee, but globally. They looked terribly in this moment but at the end of the day, Tennessee is a state that has four gun manufacturers. And it’s such a passionate issue for the state, the Volunteer State, that has one of the worst gun laws on the books, that now they are moving for background checks, et cetera, in a month’s time. There has been such passion on this. They’ve been moved to do something in a month’s time even if it may be temporary, that last as long as the governor, the current governor is in office but they are so moved in this moment of civil rights, that met with gun rights and gun control.”

Got that? A pair of Democrats leading a rowdy protest — which April would’ve called an insurrection had they been Republicans — at the Tennessee State Capitol and parlaying their time in the spotlight into a national media tour is the new civil rights moment. Never mind that that pair of Democrats have an honesty problem and a racism problem and a violence problem. Or that they don’t actually care about protecting the rights of children to learn and live at all. As a Real Journalist™, it’s April Ryan’s job to salute their passion, not to understand what it is they actually stand for.

