As we told you Monday evening, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm tried to spin gas prices that are back on the rise as being the fault of “international and climate events” (naturally Biden would have been credited if prices were still dropping).

The amount of the increases are of course regional:

12 states saw average #gasprices rise over 15c/gal from a week ago:

CO +28c/gal (Suncor refinery outage)

DE +24c

OH +21c

WV +18c

MD +17c

GA +17c

MS +16c

NM +16c

SC +16c

TN +16c

VA +16c

LA +15c — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) January 23, 2023

However, White House reporter April Ryan never misses an opportunity to bring race into everything, but her line of questioning was too ridiculous for even Granholm to entertain:

VIDEO – April Ryan Brings Up Race When Asking Sec. Granholm About Gas Price Variance by Region @AprilDRyan @SecGranholm https://t.co/MgEpIkhesD — Grabien (@GrabienMedia) January 23, 2023

WATCH:

WATCH: Reporter April Ryan asks Energy Sec. Granholm repeated questions about gas price variance by region, clearly trying to drive a narrative that price fluctuations are somehow driven by race – a narrative so absurd that even ESG czar Granholm can't bring herself to agree: pic.twitter.com/hub81uwlBU — Will Hild (@WillHild) January 23, 2023

At least Ryan is still wearing a mask! Whew!

For once, Granholm isn't wrong – the varying prices *are* caused by differences in infrastructure… What she neglects to mention is that her beloved ESG is largely to blame. It has stunted infrastructure growth in oil & gas, by redirecting capital away from the vital sector. — Will Hild (@WillHild) January 23, 2023

Yeah, this administration is “neglecting to blame” a lot of things. But they can rest easy in the knowledge that they still have a lib activist poorly disguised as a “journalist” trying to spin things in the Left’s direction.

Ryan has one approach and it’s so predictable.

***

