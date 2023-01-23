As we told you Monday evening, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm tried to spin gas prices that are back on the rise as being the fault of “international and climate events” (naturally Biden would have been credited if prices were still dropping).

The amount of the increases are of course regional:

However, White House reporter April Ryan never misses an opportunity to bring race into everything, but her line of questioning was too ridiculous for even Granholm to entertain:

At least Ryan is still wearing a mask! Whew!

Yeah, this administration is “neglecting to blame” a lot of things. But they can rest easy in the knowledge that they still have a lib activist poorly disguised as a “journalist” trying to spin things in the Left’s direction.

Ryan has one approach and it’s so predictable.

