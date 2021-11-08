Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg delivered remarks today and took questions about the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill President Biden has signed. The Biden administration must have known they could count on White House reporter April Ryan to provide some woke-ness to the bill, and she delivered with this question for Buttigieg:

April Ryan to Pete Buttigieg: “Secretary Mayor Pete (laughs)… Can you give us the construct on how you will deconstruct the racism that was built into the roadways?” — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 8, 2021

Yep, really:

please tell me this is a parody Tweet… — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) November 8, 2021

Nope. Verbatim. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 8, 2021

Amazing. Buttigieg answered that clean buses would help achieve the goal of removing the racism that’s been built into America’s roadways.

April Ryan asks Buttigieg how he plans to deconstruct the racist roadways. Buttigieg responds by saying they are going to fund "clean" buses in the spirit of "equity." — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 8, 2021

Ryan was glad she had a chance to address the issue with the Transportation Secretary:

.@theGrio broke this story months ago and @SecretaryPete spoke more on the implementation of the remedy of racism built into the nation’s roadways and infrastructure in today’s #WhiteHouse briefing.👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾 https://t.co/Vo2oxfT8Px — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) November 8, 2021

The roads feel less racist already.

So Buttigieg plans to deconstruct "racist roadways" by funding "clean buses" in the spirit of "equity." By the way — Buttigieg got $66B for his choo choo trains. Pro Tip: the Government controls you if you're subject to their "public transportation."#GreatReset — Forgotten GenX'er (@IndianaJoe777) November 8, 2021

Look how stupid everything has become. https://t.co/tJdfGNMIwQ — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) November 8, 2021

I’ve gotta imagine multi-colored lights under bridges will be a part of the solution pic.twitter.com/X9i6NqIYU4 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 8, 2021

Buttigieg can certainly count on this particular “journalist” to never offer him any truly challenging questions:

Journalism!