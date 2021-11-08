Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg delivered remarks today and took questions about the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill President Biden has signed. The Biden administration must have known they could count on White House reporter April Ryan to provide some woke-ness to the bill, and she delivered with this question for Buttigieg:

Yep, really:

Amazing. Buttigieg answered that clean buses would help achieve the goal of removing the racism that’s been built into America’s roadways.

Ryan was glad she had a chance to address the issue with the Transportation Secretary:

The roads feel less racist already.

Buttigieg can certainly count on this particular “journalist” to never offer him any truly challenging questions:

Journalism!

