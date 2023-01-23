On Monday Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, possibly one of the more clueless and/or dishonest members of Biden’s Cabinet (though the competition is fierce), opened the White House briefing for press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who later of course tried to convince everybody repeatedly that Biden takes classified information very seriously.

Granholm’s spin revolved around gas prices, which are starting to rise again:

12 states saw average #gasprices rise over 15c/gal from a week ago:

CO +28c/gal (Suncor refinery outage)

DE +24c

OH +21c

WV +18c

MD +17c

GA +17c

MS +16c

NM +16c

SC +16c

TN +16c

VA +16c

LA +15c — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) January 23, 2023

You’re well aware of what happens when gas prices drop — praise President Biden:

🇺🇸750,000 manufacturing jobs have been created under @POTUS.

🇺🇸In October, incomes went up and we saw more signs of progress on inflation.

🇺🇸Gas prices are down below $3.50 (today $3.44 natl avg), where they were when Putin invaded Ukraine—and continue to fall. 2/2 — Secretary Jennifer Granholm (@SecGranholm) December 2, 2022

Full stop: @POTUS' efforts to drive down gas prices are working, even in the face of global price spikes and record-breaking profits from industry. The Biden-Harris administration is committed to getting relief to American consumers & our work is not done.https://t.co/4gZzyumZAw — Secretary Jennifer Granholm (@SecGranholm) October 26, 2022

Big day here at the White House:

Marriage Equality 🔼

Inflation 🔽

Advanced manufacturing 🔼

Gas prices 🔽 — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) December 13, 2022

Wages are up, gas prices are down and the historic Inflation Reduction Act is now the law of the land. Thank you President Biden. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) August 17, 2022

Thanks to President Biden leadership, this week: ✔️ The House and Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act

✔️ Gas prices fell below $4/gallon

✔️ Report showed 0% inflation in July

✍️ Signed CHIPS Act

✍️ Signed PACT Act Thank you, President Biden! — Democratic Governors (@DemGovs) August 13, 2022

So, faced with a new rise in gas prices, Granholm was asked if Biden gets credit for falling prices, who or what’s to blame for the price going back up. She dug deep for this one:

After Biden took credit for gas prices coming down, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm completely dodges when asked if Biden now bears responsibility for gas prices rising: “Well, it’s obviously based upon international and climate events…” pic.twitter.com/a3CtImvCZz — Tea Party Patriots (@TPPatriots) January 23, 2023

“Climate events”? Maybe Granholm’s talking about all the extra global warming caused by the elites taking their private jets to and from Davos last week.

Our Energy Secretary, ladies and gentlemen. https://t.co/q5mgZnctEQ — Craic Yehuda (@indoeuropa) January 23, 2023

Impressive, right?

Clearly.

After Granholm’s gaslighting about “climate events,” Karine Jean-Pierre then blamed Republicans:

Jean-Pierre: "House Republicans are using their narrow majority to force the American people to pay higher gas prices." pic.twitter.com/L6thGbjCOV — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 23, 2023

They’ve definitely got all the bases covered.

***

***

