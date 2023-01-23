On Monday Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, possibly one of the more clueless and/or dishonest members of Biden’s Cabinet (though the competition is fierce), opened the White House briefing for press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who later of course tried to convince everybody repeatedly that Biden takes classified information very seriously.

Granholm’s spin revolved around gas prices, which are starting to rise again:

You’re well aware of what happens when gas prices drop — praise President Biden:

So, faced with a new rise in gas prices, Granholm was asked if Biden gets credit for falling prices, who or what’s to blame for the price going back up. She dug deep for this one:

“Climate events”? Maybe Granholm’s talking about all the extra global warming caused by the elites taking their private jets to and from Davos last week.

Impressive, right?

Clearly.

After Granholm’s gaslighting about “climate events,” Karine Jean-Pierre then blamed Republicans:

They’ve definitely got all the bases covered.

