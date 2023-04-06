As we told you, serial fabulist and grifting narcissist Rebekah Jones has been caught in yet another lie designed to hurt Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Yeah, turns out Rebekah’s story about Ron DeSantis having her 13-year-old son arrested for posting a meme was complete BS. Jones turned her son in after a felony warrant was issued for his arrest.

It’s so unlike Rebekah Jones to pull a stunt like this! At least she got plenty of likes and retweets.

Good for her. She knows there are a lotta suckers out there and she’s gonna milk them for all she can, for as long as she can.

Damin Toell is exactly right. For proof of that, look no further than Imani Gandy, aka @AngryBlackLady. Gandy is the editor at large of something called Rewire News Group, which might lead you to believe that she understands the importance of doing journalistic due diligence. Alas, that is not the case at all:

Trending

Sigh. Reminder:

So it’s not just Florida crying “terrorism,” then.

Who’s coping and seething? As far as we can tell, Imani’s the one who’s struggling to cope, and she’s no doubt seething over the pushback she’s getting for taking Jones’ lies and running with them.

And it’s not as though Rebekah Jones doesn’t have an extensive and well documented history of dishonesty and grift. Like, come on.

Imani Gandy is effectively telling all of her followers not to take her seriously.

Of course not. And the thing is that it wouldn’t’ve even taken her very much time to look into Jones’ story!

What a world when it’s left up to people on Twitter to report the truth.

***

Related:

Whoops! Racist feminist blue-check who wants ‘to put cis white dudes on a barge and float them out to sea’ might want to reconsider

Texas heartbeat law backlash prompts the Angry Black Lady to remind us that ‘it’s ignorance and cruelty’ to say that only women need abortions

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: arrestarrestedImani GandyRebekah JonesRon DeSantis