As we told you, serial fabulist and grifting narcissist Rebekah Jones has been caught in yet another lie designed to hurt Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Florida liberal media hardest hit https://t.co/D0dy2ukD9G — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 6, 2023

Yeah, turns out Rebekah’s story about Ron DeSantis having her 13-year-old son arrested for posting a meme was complete BS. Jones turned her son in after a felony warrant was issued for his arrest.

It’s so unlike Rebekah Jones to pull a stunt like this! At least she got plenty of likes and retweets.

My family is not safe. My son has been taken on the gov's orders, and I've had to send my husband and daughter out of state for their safety. THIS is the reality of living in DeSantis' Florida. There is no freedom here. Only retaliatory rule by a fascist who wishes to be king — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) April 6, 2023

Good for her. She knows there are a lotta suckers out there and she’s gonna milk them for all she can, for as long as she can.

Don't say I didn't tell you. These clout chasing grifters can't even wait 24 hours for the paint to dry before laundering unsubstantiated and patently absurd claims. https://t.co/phz4IrLSeb — Damin Toell (@damintoell) April 6, 2023

Damin Toell is exactly right. For proof of that, look no further than Imani Gandy, aka @AngryBlackLady. Gandy is the editor at large of something called Rewire News Group, which might lead you to believe that she understands the importance of doing journalistic due diligence. Alas, that is not the case at all:

This woman is that covid whistleblower who tracked covid numbers in Florida. Ron DeSantis just had her child arrested at gunpoint for sharing memes on Snapchat. It’s clear retaliation. https://t.co/ZGewfCIlWC — 🤌🏾 Imani Gandy didn’t pay for this👉🏾 (@AngryBlackLady) April 6, 2023

This is one of the memes her 13 year old shared in a Snapchat group according to Rebekah. The State of Florida is calling this felony terrorism. 🫠 pic.twitter.com/Ms6jRT7okn — 🤌🏾 Imani Gandy didn’t pay for this👉🏾 (@AngryBlackLady) April 6, 2023

Sigh. Reminder:

"Durkin said the Sheriff's Office had received reports of a threat from multiple students and that a felony warrant was issued following an investigation of the reports." But, yeah, it was ordered by the Governor, sure. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) April 6, 2023

So it’s not just Florida crying “terrorism,” then.

a lot of people who paid for twitter are VERRAH upset with me right now. cope and seethe, my dudes — 🤌🏾 Imani Gandy didn’t pay for this👉🏾 (@AngryBlackLady) April 6, 2023

Who’s coping and seething? As far as we can tell, Imani’s the one who’s struggling to cope, and she’s no doubt seething over the pushback she’s getting for taking Jones’ lies and running with them.

LOL.

She turned her son in, plus she's a massive fraud. https://t.co/Wh2oCBxmZp — George Wept (@GeorgeWept) April 6, 2023

And it’s not as though Rebekah Jones doesn’t have an extensive and well documented history of dishonesty and grift. Like, come on.

News editor publishes a tweet that doesn't contain a single true word. I've never heard of her publication, but this tweet tells me all I need to know about the veracity of their reporting. https://t.co/N7SAl3U4vo — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) April 6, 2023

Imani Gandy is effectively telling all of her followers not to take her seriously.

Rewire does expert journalism, right? Did you try doing even a drop of journalism before parroting this? — Damin Toell (@damintoell) April 6, 2023

Of course not. And the thing is that it wouldn’t’ve even taken her very much time to look into Jones’ story!

Literally none of this is true. Not one word of it. https://t.co/wzelsfyPMd — Boo (@IzaBooboo) April 6, 2023

She isn't a whistleblower. She didn't track numbers, she monitored a dashboard. DeSantis did not have her child arrested. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) April 6, 2023

1. She isn't a whistleblower. Her complaint was dismissed and then she doctored it to make it look like she had proved something that she had not proved. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) April 6, 2023

2. She didn't track COVID numbers in any meaningful way. She managed Florida's dashboard, making sure numbers others reported were input. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) April 6, 2023

3. Ron DeSantis had nothing to do with her son's arrest, which was for threatening others. Why do people keep defending this sociopath? — Boo (@IzaBooboo) April 6, 2023

What a world when it’s left up to people on Twitter to report the truth.

Somebody community notes this, please — TT (@TTtheNegligible) April 6, 2023

***

Related:

Whoops! Racist feminist blue-check who wants ‘to put cis white dudes on a barge and float them out to sea’ might want to reconsider

Texas heartbeat law backlash prompts the Angry Black Lady to remind us that ‘it’s ignorance and cruelty’ to say that only women need abortions

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

