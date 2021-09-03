As Texas takes steps to make abortions harder to come by, @AngryBlackLady Imani Gandy, senior law and policy editor at Rewire News Group — “inspiring you to own your relationship to sex, abortion, parenthood, and power” — has a gentle reminder:

Gentle reminder: it’s not only women who need abortions. — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) September 2, 2021

The correct term is "aborting person." pic.twitter.com/D5GUCm3tnw — Noam Blum (@neontaster) September 3, 2021

But we digress.

Honestly folks, now is not the time to be pushing back on inclusive language. Women and girls are not the only people who get pregnant. That is a fact. So while you're on here complaining, there are trans and nb people who need abortions. That won't change. So get on board. ffs — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) September 2, 2021

i've been banging on about this for years. I've tried to be gentle. I've said you don't have to make a big deal out of changing your language, just do it. You don't have to feel shame for not having done it before this very moment. Just do it. Do it today. — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) September 2, 2021

Stop writing substack posts and articles that talk about Texas women being in trouble or Texs women's bodily autonomy being under siege. It's pregnant Texans. Pregnant people. It's ignorance and cruelty at this point. That's how I view it and I know a lot of you know better. — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) September 2, 2021

A lot of people do know better. People like Lisa the Vaccination Slut, who is very sorry for having slipped up and used non-inclusive language instead of the socially acceptable term, “pregnant person”:

I caught myself at least 3 times today. I’m sorry for the times I missed — Lisa The Vaccination Slut (@little_lisa72) September 3, 2021

Lisa, you ignorant vaccination slut! Shame on you.

Thank you for saying this. As the parent of two vagina owners that are not female, this needs to reiterated. — Ingalil (@iamingalil) September 2, 2021

Obviously we should be more considerate of the feelings of parents who refer to their children as “vagina owners.”

We’re being facetious, of course. “Vagina owners” is exactly the kind of dehumanizing language that people like Imani Gandy claim to be against. And “pregnant person” is actually anti-woman. It’s misogynistic. It’s literally anti-science.

Yes. Yes it is only women who might possibly get pregnant. Anything else ignores basic biology. https://t.co/zoSCp7GYyd — Wolf King (@sonofbalthazar) September 3, 2021

What liberal freakout would be complete without this take? https://t.co/1K7XvwDi7d — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) September 3, 2021

The answer is no liberal freakout. So thank you, Imani Gandy, for delivering on your end of the bargain.

These people are psychotic. https://t.co/CP5zyJ04Tx — Judy Fitzsimmons (@JudyFitzsimmon9) September 3, 2021