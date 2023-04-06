Remember Rebekah Jones? The stunning and brave self-described “whistleblower” who lives to be the bane of Ron DeSantis’ existence, despite the fact that Ron DeSantis doesn’t seem to even be aware of her existence?

Well, she’s got a story to tell. And when she says “story,” she really means it. Because it’s totally made up.

You’re in for quite a ride, guys. So strap in real good:

Ron DeFascist took Rebekah Jones’ son! Not in a raid this time (see Editor’s note below), but it might as well have been with the terror she describes:

Stop laughing, you guys. She’s thuper-therial and … no, sorry. Go ahead and laugh. Cackle, even:

And in order to make Ron DeSantis pay for what he’s done, Rebekah Jones is going to need you to pay her:

The grift that keeps on grifting.

Well, we should definitely understand who we’re dealing with when who we’re dealing with is Rebekah Jones.

She’s not just a liar; she’s a damn liar.

From the Pensacola News Journal:

Jones says that someone claiming to be a cousin of one of her son’s classmates joined their private Snapchat group. She says the person recorded the conversations and reported them to the police after her son shared a popular internet meme criticizing police.

According to Jones, a threat assessment was completed in which both local police and the school signed off on the messages not being a threat. Two weeks later, Jones says her son was then arrested. When Jones asked the officers who ordered the arrest, she says an officer told her “it was the state.”

A spokesperson for the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday morning that Jones’ son had been arrested.

So what about the supposed raid? The one in which Jones’ son was supposedly ripped from her arms at gunpoint?

Wellllllllll:

Oh. Oh.

Who could’ve seen this coming?

Rebekah Jones is a bald-faced fabulist with a persecution complex. News at 11.

Anyone who’s genuinely surprised that Rebekah Jones lied once again needs to have their head examined. By multiple doctors.

Good times.

Editor’s note: The headline of this post has been amended to reflect that Jones describing her son being threatened with guns during the 2020 raid of her house, not during the recent arrest. The post has also been updated to reflect that. We apologize for the confusion.

***

***

