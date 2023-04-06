Remember Rebekah Jones? The stunning and brave self-described “whistleblower” who lives to be the bane of Ron DeSantis’ existence, despite the fact that Ron DeSantis doesn’t seem to even be aware of her existence?

Well, she’s got a story to tell. And when she says “story,” she really means it. Because it’s totally made up.

Y'all let me know when the Trump indictment fever dies down so I can break this other story…. — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) April 5, 2023

Today's events will tell a story so enraging, heartbreaking and brutal that I'm sure when I'm ready to tell it, no one will ever defend the Florida governor's actions again. — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) April 6, 2023

You’re in for quite a ride, guys. So strap in real good:

My family is not safe. My son has been taken on the gov's orders, and I've had to send my husband and daughter out of state for their safety. THIS is the reality of living in DeSantis' Florida. There is no freedom here. Only retaliatory rule by a fascist who wishes to be king — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) April 6, 2023

Ron DeFascist took Rebekah Jones’ son! Not in a raid this time (see Editor’s note below), but it might as well have been with the terror she describes:

I'm sorry for not getting back to everyone who is frantically calling and messaging me. I'm trying to keep it together and stay here and fight for my kid. This state has already gotten away with pointing guns at my son during their raid. I will not let them hurt him again. — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) April 6, 2023

I am begging as a mother and an American for the @CivilRights @TheJusticeDept to stop this. My son has paid an already heavy price for his mom being a legally-protected whistleblower. @POTUS@JoeBiden@FLOTUS @VP @marceelias @AttorneyCrump — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) April 6, 2023

Stop laughing, you guys. She’s thuper-therial and … no, sorry. Go ahead and laugh. Cackle, even:

And in order to make Ron DeSantis pay for what he’s done, Rebekah Jones is going to need you to pay her:

The grift that keeps on grifting.

Reminder of who we're dealing with and what he's capable of https://t.co/E7xIHLz8hl — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) April 6, 2023

Well, we should definitely understand who we’re dealing with when who we’re dealing with is Rebekah Jones.

So you’re saying she lied. I’m shocked https://t.co/S19DK99R05 — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️💫 (@mooshakins) April 6, 2023

She’s not just a liar; she’s a damn liar.

From the Pensacola News Journal:

Jones says that someone claiming to be a cousin of one of her son’s classmates joined their private Snapchat group. She says the person recorded the conversations and reported them to the police after her son shared a popular internet meme criticizing police. According to Jones, a threat assessment was completed in which both local police and the school signed off on the messages not being a threat. Two weeks later, Jones says her son was then arrested. When Jones asked the officers who ordered the arrest, she says an officer told her “it was the state.” A spokesperson for the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday morning that Jones’ son had been arrested.

So what about the supposed raid? The one in which Jones’ son was supposedly ripped from her arms at gunpoint?

Wellllllllll:

Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jillian Durkin "said Jones turned her son in to the Sheriff's Office." https://t.co/MvxpiAuXAw — Damin Toell (@damintoell) April 6, 2023

"Durkin said the Sheriff's Office had received reports of a threat from multiple students and that a felony warrant was issued following an investigation of the reports." But, yeah, it was ordered by the Governor, sure. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) April 6, 2023

Oh. Oh.

Rebekah Jones: “Ron DeSantis had my son arrested!” Reality: Rebekah Jones turned her son into the police after warrant issued for his arrest for threatening fellow students. pic.twitter.com/16ZWjZb1Wn — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 6, 2023

Who could’ve seen this coming?

What a twist! — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 6, 2023

Rebekah Jones is a bald-faced fabulist with a persecution complex. News at 11.

I'm SURPRISED! Said no one, ever — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) April 6, 2023

Anyone who’s genuinely surprised that Rebekah Jones lied once again needs to have their head examined. By multiple doctors.

lmaooooooo — Laura (@laurakbarr) April 6, 2023

I'm dying 🤣 😭 — Anodyne 🇺🇲 (@seanzy25255) April 6, 2023

Good times.

I encourage as many people as possible to hang their credibility and reputation on amplifying the claims of Rebekah Jones. It’s got a great track record. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) April 6, 2023

Editor’s note: The headline of this post has been amended to reflect that Jones describing her son being threatened with guns during the 2020 raid of her house, not during the recent arrest. The post has also been updated to reflect that. We apologize for the confusion.

