Hey, remember Rebekah Jones? The self-proclaimed “data analyst” or whatever who tried to take down Gov. Ron DeSantis and failed miserably, just as she has failed miserably in all of her pursuits since?

Well, she’s still out there, still failing miserably, and still thinking that she won’t get caught being a miserable failure. This time, it’s everyone’s favorite (or should-be favorite) “Shi**y attorney / failed podcaster / public f**kwit / thirsty mayonnaise influencer” Damin Toell’s turn. And as always, he made the most of his opportunity:

Jones claims that this garbage blog (that she totally didn’t make herself) with a handful of articles (the last one is a month ago) is “a syndicate of USA Today” lol Check it out for yourself: https://t.co/R5lA9hoBOT pic.twitter.com/snhkFWtuv6 — Damin Toell (@damintoell) February 23, 2023

Definitely a totally real article from “a syndicate of USA Today” that Jones didn’t write herself. https://t.co/HByoH3nyz5 — Damin Toell (@damintoell) February 23, 2023

Hey, to be fair, this is as legit as anything Rebekah Jones has ever produced or promoted:

Jones walks away with a dismissal (at a price) and after nearly three years of persecution by the state of Florida comes out with no criminal record, no guilty plea, no adjudication withheld, no plea of no contest. Jones managed to best a radical and increasingly dangerous Governor with Presidential aspirations at each turn. She lived to tell the tale. The problem is hardly anyone is still listening. “When there’s so much disinformation online, when any mention or reference to me is met with dozens of single-purpose hate accounts defaming and attacking me, people give up on the truth,” Jones said. “Truth got me into this, truth got me out of this, and truth will be the anecdote to these crimes against reality going forward.”

USA Today is not exactly the gold standard for journalism, but it doesn’t take a more than a quick glance through the above to see that it’s not even up to USA Today standards.

I wonder why their Twitter account (linked from the Facebook page that’s linked on the website) was suspended. You’d think USA Today would do something about this! pic.twitter.com/ijXEWzomTM — Damin Toell (@damintoell) February 23, 2023

Speaking of the Facebook page that’s linked on the website, it’s listed as a “charity organization” and has 36 followers. pic.twitter.com/oUBBC8rpdK — Damin Toell (@damintoell) February 23, 2023

Oh man.

Sad!

The ultimate nail in the coffin is that the Facebook page for the “syndicate of USA Today” lists a phone number (which I won’t show here, but you can look at the links yourself) is literally Jones’s campaign phone number that she submitted to the FEC. https://t.co/VoRq2S4Md3 — Damin Toell (@damintoell) February 23, 2023

There are other articles on the totally real USA Today syndicate’s website that are explicitly written by Jones. https://t.co/NVn2KvzQGl — Damin Toell (@damintoell) February 23, 2023

Guess who the website admin is? https://t.co/BVo5TVgIgP — Damin Toell (@damintoell) February 23, 2023

And … scene.

***

***

