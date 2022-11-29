If you’re not already acquainted with Dash Dobrovsky, well, we regret to inform you that you’ve been missing out on some quality content. He’s a true gem in a sea of left-wing jewels.

Back in August, we covered his decidedly unhinged rant about Jake Tapper serving CNN’s “new MAGA-agenda”:

Watching that, he might appear to be the sort of person who has too much time on his hands. But, as self-described “attorney and public f**kwit” and all-around entertaining Twitter personality Damin Toell discovered, it turns out that Dobrovsky is actually a pretty busy guy. You see, Dash Dobrovsky has a newsletter. And it’s not just any newsletter, folks; Dash’s is special.

God bless Damin Toell for this. It truly is the Lord’s work.

Our bodies are ready. Let’s go.

Maybe not onto something, but quite possibly just on something.

Speaking of BIG NEWS, Dash Dobrovsky’s positively drowning in it:

You heard him, Damin.

Yep. Paging Adam Kinzinger … come ‘n get ya boy.

It’s called long-form, uncompromised journalism, Damin. And Dash is bringing it back in a big way.

Was it anything like Dash Dobrovsky’s? Long-form and uncompromised?

The longest of forms.

So at least he’s not a complete waste of space.

***

