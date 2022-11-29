If you’re not already acquainted with Dash Dobrovsky, well, we regret to inform you that you’ve been missing out on some quality content. He’s a true gem in a sea of left-wing jewels.

Back in August, we covered his decidedly unhinged rant about Jake Tapper serving CNN’s “new MAGA-agenda”:

Jake Tapper is a disgrace. He’s promoting Jared Kushner, he’s defending Donald Trump, and he’s rooting for Mehmet Oz. Jake Tapper is a corporate sell-out, taking a hefty CNN paycheck to serve their new MAGA-agenda. Shame on you, @jaketapper. #BoycottCNN pic.twitter.com/YpT2deyPmK — Dash Dobrofsky (@DashDobrofsky) August 24, 2022

Watching that, he might appear to be the sort of person who has too much time on his hands. But, as self-described “attorney and public f**kwit” and all-around entertaining Twitter personality Damin Toell discovered, it turns out that Dobrovsky is actually a pretty busy guy. You see, Dash Dobrovsky has a newsletter. And it’s not just any newsletter, folks; Dash’s is special.

.@damintoell sacrificed his brain cells reading Dash Dobrofsky's newsletter so you don't have to. https://t.co/SjFqqDpSbB — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) November 29, 2022

God bless Damin Toell for this. It truly is the Lord’s work.

You thought journalism was dead and gone? Not so fast because Dash Dobrofsky is bringing it back after all these years. pic.twitter.com/478JAgU7WV — Damin Toell (@damintoell) November 29, 2022

Our bodies are ready. Let’s go.

I can tell already that’s it’s gotta be straight 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/a2zRWx7U3T — Damin Toell (@damintoell) November 29, 2022

This is just gibberish. I’m shocked because I thought he was definitely on to something. pic.twitter.com/8N7dL1txhS — Damin Toell (@damintoell) November 29, 2022

Maybe not onto something, but quite possibly just on something.

We’ve got an episode of LAW & ORDER: BIG NEWS over here. pic.twitter.com/W8vShpRnqK — Damin Toell (@damintoell) November 29, 2022

Speaking of BIG NEWS, Dash Dobrovsky’s positively drowning in it:

Oh no, I made the mistake of looking at other articles pic.twitter.com/KtGhCvoCh8 — Damin Toell (@damintoell) November 29, 2022

You heard him, Damin.

So much going on here. First, that headline. I mean, I don’t even have to say anything. But also, I know this is from months ago, but someone needs to tell Dash to Adam Kinzinger says depicting a Jewish person as a puppet is antisemitic. pic.twitter.com/p8f0l2xCiv — Damin Toell (@damintoell) November 29, 2022

Yep. Paging Adam Kinzinger … come ‘n get ya boy.

It’s called long-form, uncompromised journalism, Damin. And Dash is bringing it back in a big way.

I remember my first blog — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) November 29, 2022

Was it anything like Dash Dobrovsky’s? Long-form and uncompromised?

The longest of forms.

I laugh, we laugh but credit due where credit is earned. Dash is producing more meaningless content than I could ever dream of. — Exhibition Room (@ExhibitionRm) November 29, 2022

So at least he’s not a complete waste of space.

***

Related:

Amusing and infuriating thread showcases ‘the ridiculous knots the Left must tie themselves into to justify their insanity’ over John Fetterman

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!