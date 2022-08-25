As we told you yesterday, CNN host Jake Tapper inadvertently kicked a Resistance and liberal hornet’s nest recently by using his considerable platform on Twitter to share a Washington Examiner piece by Salena Zito about the Pennsylvania Senate race between John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz.

Zito: Oz cannot out-meme Fetterman, but he can out-work and defeat him https://t.co/vMpH1EGFgr — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 24, 2022

There was no shortage of angry messages directed at Tapper, but not a single one of them could possibly hold a candle to the response Tapper got from Dash Dobrovsky, a self-described activist and host of the “Uncovering the Truth” podcast. In Dobrofsky’s mind, Jake Tapper’s decision to share a piece written by Salena Zito was only the tip of the uLtRa MaGa iceberg:

Jake MAGA Tapper just shared an article claiming Dr. Oz can “outwork & defeat” Fetterman. Jake also said Trump has a “good shot at prevailing” in court. Jake Tapper has lost all credibility, all objectivity, and all journalistic integrity. CNN is an untrustworthy source of news. — Dash Dobrofsky (@DashDobrofsky) August 24, 2022

Guys, that tweet on its own is pretty great. But it’s got absolutely nothing — and we do mean nothing — on the video Dobrofsky followed it up with.

Get some popcorn, because you’re in for quite a show. Behold:

Jake Tapper is a disgrace. He’s promoting Jared Kushner, he’s defending Donald Trump, and he’s rooting for Mehmet Oz. Jake Tapper is a corporate sell-out, taking a hefty CNN paycheck to serve their new MAGA-agenda. Shame on you, @jaketapper. #BoycottCNN pic.twitter.com/YpT2deyPmK — Dash Dobrofsky (@DashDobrofsky) August 24, 2022

It’s got everything, right! Well, except for blinking. There’s no blinking. But otherwise, Dobrofsky managed to cram a whole lotta unhinged into just 42 seconds. We’re legitimately impressed!

Watch out, Jake MAGA Tapper! Dash Dobrofsky’s got your number!

Dash should seriously consider taking his show on the road. If the videos are that good already, just imagine how amazing it’d be to see him do this stuff live. We’d buy tickets. Take the whole family! Maybe go out for dinner afterward. We’d also settle for giving Dash his own network show:

I would watch The Dobrofsky Hour religiously. We need stable, pro-democracy, level headed opinions like yours!!!!@CNN fire Jake and hire a real truth teller like @DashDobrofsky! — bartleby (@ElderBartleby) August 25, 2022

I’m not good with photo hop, but I think this show is a winner! pic.twitter.com/AjJgXvThve — bartleby (@ElderBartleby) August 25, 2022

Evidently this wouldn’t be Dobrofsky’s first time telling it like it is on TV:

Ooo, that’s fun!

What e show is this from? — ryanryguy85 (@ryanryguy85) August 24, 2022

"SummerBreak" was an American reality television Web series that premiered on June 16, 2013 and is available to watch on YouTube. The series documents the lives of several teenagers as they graduate high school and start summer break. The show is set in Southern California. pic.twitter.com/E4cjHvktVH — Theodore Utecht (@theoutec) August 25, 2022

He’s come a long way since then. Thank goodness. He’s matured. He’s a serious person now.

This guy is so funny. pic.twitter.com/xMVFHJ01qM — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 24, 2022

this dude is so funny. i can't watch him without cracking up https://t.co/6I3IF7nn6y — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) August 24, 2022

Keep your eye on this Dash Dobrofsky, fella. Something tells us he’s goin’ places!

***

