As we told you earlier, Independent journalist and MSNBC columnist Eric Michael Garcia defended Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman’s honor by suggesting that having a stroke is just like needing a wheelchair or hearing aids:

How is this any different from Tammy Duckworth or Madison Cawthorn needing a wheelchair? How is it different from many elderly Senators who need hearing aids? CORRECTED https://t.co/bCRl0IvCs3 — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) October 12, 2022

It’s a monumentally intellectually dishonest — not to mention completely asinine — comparison to draw. But the liberal media at large is simply too desperate to defend a Democratic candidate to stop and consider how utterly ridiculous they sound.

It is not news that Fetterman uses closed captioning in interviews. From a July interview, his first post-stroke: “In the Wednesday morning interview, Mr. Fetterman used closed captioning on the call to make sure he didn’t miss any words.” The story: https://t.co/MrKCPTNHgd — Dan Merica (@merica) October 12, 2022

"Well of course he needs closed captioning. His brain is mashed potatoes" is not the talking point you think it is, guys. https://t.co/Qak70yp4A9 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 12, 2022

For what it’s worth, NBC News’ Dasha Burns, who conducted the in-person interview with Fetterman that’s got the journos all riled up, has thus far defended herself from the critics and is standing by her honest reporting. Hopefully she will continue to do so despite all the firefighters who are coming for her and white-knighting for Fetterman, who clearly has no business being a candidate for any political office. Tweeter Damin Toell has been watching the journos and blue-checks with a combination of irritation and amusement, and he’s collected some of the best insanity in a Twitter thread, which we’re going to share with you now.

An ongoing thread of bluecheck Twitter gaslighting everyone about John Fetterman’s condition. https://t.co/wYGlvOyAus pic.twitter.com/rjYGiod86v — Damin Toell (@damintoell) October 12, 2022

Please to enjoy:

I'd rather vote for @redsteeze's favorite candidate Rose McGowan than choose between Fetterman and Oz, but the minimizing-on-the-verge-of-lying about Fetterman's condition on Twitter tonight is absurd. He's just hard of hearing!https://t.co/BWxWtwKuS9 — Damin Toell (@damintoell) October 12, 2022

He just needs to sit! lol who tf is out there saying that Fetterman can't sit, it's a strawman from an alternate dimension. https://t.co/cJngoeJtZ5 — Damin Toell (@damintoell) October 12, 2022

This stuff just makes me suspicious that his condition is even worse than has been publicly stated. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) October 12, 2022

Uh, yeah. We’re right there with you, dude.

So now in addition to being hard of hearing and needing to sit down, he's got a speech impediment. What is this urge to make Fetterman's situation something other than what it is? https://t.co/VqEtQvdEgF — Damin Toell (@damintoell) October 12, 2022

He’s hard of hearing! It’s just like when someone needs to wear glasses! https://t.co/Mjtk2f7PnJ — Damin Toell (@damintoell) October 12, 2022

Of course Fetterman’s wife is defending him. That’s to be expected. Although we’d like to expect that she would be concerned enough about her husband’s welfare to urge him to withdraw from the race.

The guy can’t even get a complete sentence out. That’s … not “auditory issues.”

It's just like someone that "happens to be blind"! https://t.co/uoF92mNl4W — Damin Toell (@damintoell) October 12, 2022

LOL.

Literally, every single journalist who wears glasses or contact lenses is using assistive technology to do their job, and their gross ableism about Fetterman using closed captions (which millions use to watch TV!) is just cruel and unnecessary — Spooky Iris Weiss 🎃 (@EcoSexuality) October 12, 2022

Are we absolutely sure that none of these people are suffering from cognitive impairments of their own?

Reading emails with glasses https://t.co/2fsVc9ofBC — Damin Toell (@damintoell) October 12, 2022

Blocked now but here’s the tweet I was quoting above. pic.twitter.com/oGPYX9x9Nk — Damin Toell (@damintoell) October 12, 2022

Another tweet from earlier in the thread where I’m now blocked. pic.twitter.com/BgNq3LZf1g — Damin Toell (@damintoell) October 12, 2022

These people are so pathetic. And transparent. Transparently pathetic. And pathetically transparent.

Thread The ridiculous knots the Left must tie themselves into to justify their insanity and lash out against the Right for noticing it. https://t.co/urgwCBd115 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 12, 2022

***

Related:

NBC News’ Dasha Burns defends her honest reporting on John Fetterman from angry lib journos

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!