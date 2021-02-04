@AngryBlackLady Imani Gandy, law and policy senior editor for Rewire News Group (“Own your relationship to sex, abortion, parenthood, and power”) recently suggested a solution to the scourge of toxic cis white male masculinity:

Oddly enough, some people aren’t feeling the love for Gandy:

At least Imani’s enjoying herself:

Is it “white fragility” to take offense at someone talking about getting rid of you? If someone tweeted about putting trans black men on a barge and floating them out to see, would Imani’s outrage be out of “black fragility”? Would her anger be *chef’s kiss*?

 

Get on the barge.

Imani Gandy is reveling in racist, sexist comments with impunity. What’s the word for that? Oh, right: privilege.

Check your privilege, Imani.

And when you’re done checking your privilege, maybe rethink your initial idea. If you’re not a complete moron, it shouldn’t take you more than a few minutes to find some pretty glaring flaws.

Snort.

Still like this idea, Imani?

