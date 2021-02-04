@AngryBlackLady Imani Gandy, law and policy senior editor for Rewire News Group (“Own your relationship to sex, abortion, parenthood, and power”) recently suggested a solution to the scourge of toxic cis white male masculinity:

Petition to put cis white dudes on a barge and float them out to sea. — ⚖️Imani Gandy ⚖️ (@AngryBlackLady) February 2, 2021

Oddly enough, some people aren’t feeling the love for Gandy:

Some pretty sweet racism in this thread. https://t.co/w6aJlgRIJX — Brandon Hannibal Donkey (@RealBrandonDonk) February 3, 2021

Then who will you blame your pathetic existence on? https://t.co/WUw2cZQMe5 — Scott Not Banned Yet (@Scotth0906) February 3, 2021

We did that already. They saved you from Nazism. pic.twitter.com/sizmrFBJ0j — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) February 3, 2021

Just put the folks who sign it on the barge.

If you're so hateful that you can't accept men as valuable members of our society, you need professional help. pic.twitter.com/3aeFUJGKXR — Ge🤦🏻‍♀️rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) February 3, 2021

At least Imani’s enjoying herself:

just gonna drop this here: https://t.co/50EDfNn6hd — ⚖️Imani Gandy ⚖️ (@AngryBlackLady) February 3, 2021

the number of men upset about my white men on a barge tweet leads me to believe i should tweet it every day. lol — ⚖️Imani Gandy ⚖️ (@AngryBlackLady) February 3, 2021

wait until i share my thoughts about putting white people in well-apportioned wells 😄 — ⚖️Imani Gandy ⚖️ (@AngryBlackLady) February 3, 2021

the wells will be dope. there will be wifi. i'll send down bottles of whiskey. it's just… you have to live in a well now. — ⚖️Imani Gandy ⚖️ (@AngryBlackLady) February 3, 2021

the white fragility in the replies is HILARIOUS. truly. it's *chef's kiss* — ⚖️Imani Gandy ⚖️ (@AngryBlackLady) February 3, 2021

Is it “white fragility” to take offense at someone talking about getting rid of you? If someone tweeted about putting trans black men on a barge and floating them out to see, would Imani’s outrage be out of “black fragility”? Would her anger be *chef’s kiss*?

clearly this tweet ended up on a subreddit somewhere. hi fellas! get on the barge. 😊 — ⚖️Imani Gandy ⚖️ (@AngryBlackLady) February 3, 2021

Get on the barge.

Why doesn't @TwitterSupport and @jack consider this a violation of their hate speech rules? This person is targeting hatred towards others based on race and gender identity and promoting harm based on those categories. pic.twitter.com/cdhw25mowy — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) February 3, 2021

Imani Gandy is reveling in racist, sexist comments with impunity. What’s the word for that? Oh, right: privilege.

Check your privilege, Imani.

And when you’re done checking your privilege, maybe rethink your initial idea. If you’re not a complete moron, it shouldn’t take you more than a few minutes to find some pretty glaring flaws.

We did this, this is how we got sea shanties https://t.co/NFl9ldA03a — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) February 3, 2021

The last time the white cis men did that, we dominated 3/4 of the world pic.twitter.com/bfFjg7yF8m — 𝓔𝓵𝓿𝓲𝓻𝓸 (@ale_elviro) February 2, 2021

Okay, THIS is a valid point, and a possible flaw in @AngryBlackLady 's plan. — Irish Goddess Living in the Desert (@IrishGoddessMEM) February 3, 2021

may provide mixed results. pic.twitter.com/y1cM8KORum — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) February 3, 2021

"do you hear sea shanties?" pic.twitter.com/AkCvO7V2MT — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) February 3, 2021

please, no. anything but being put out to sea. men hate that! pic.twitter.com/eTJSWCYCSk — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) February 3, 2021

Snort.

Almost every instance of any sizable population of cis-white dudes on boats ends poorly for everyone else. — Will Upton (@wupton) February 3, 2021

Literally what I hope to do when I retire. — Atop Greene's Hill (@atopgreeneshill) February 3, 2021

I wanna be a pirate!! — Kenneth Rountree (@KenR929) February 3, 2021

Ngl the idea of being kicked onto a massive barge with the bros sounds incredibly epic https://t.co/WJ3xLTbnJW — Akhaten (@_Akhaten) February 3, 2021

Still like this idea, Imani?