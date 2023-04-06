Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene went to New York City this week so she could be there for Donald Trump’s arraignment. And apparently wasn’t super impressed with what she saw while she was in town:

Marjorie Taylor Greene on New York: It’s disgusting… It was repulsive, it smells bad. I think it's a very terrible place. pic.twitter.com/6AOd8KBBvs — Acyn (@Acyn) April 6, 2023

OK, so yeah. Go ahead and put MTG in the “Not a Fan” column.

Now, naturally, a lot of New Yorkers will take Greene’s criticisms pretty personally. And Florida Man Rick Wilson took it … well, here’s where he took it:

But enough about her lady business. https://t.co/YnVw4gjUJt — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 6, 2023

Boom! Zing! Nice one, Rick!

BWAHAHAHAHA 🤣😂😂🤣😂😂🤣 — Wednesday Trump (verafied~Dr. Emperor Kitty) (@NotForestTrump) April 6, 2023

OMG! My husband and I can't stop laughing. Excellent. — Sharon ☮️ (@MohoRising) April 6, 2023

It’s cool how you can call Donald Trump out for being a misogynistic pig while also defending misogynistic piggery against a Republican congresswoman. It’s even cooler when you’re the one putting the misogynistic piggery against a Republican congresswoman out there!

So take a bow, Rick Wilson. This makes you officially cool AF.

And now we’d like to turn things over to Mary Katharine Ham, who’s here to congratulate you on your coolness:

Tell me more about comportment and norms and decorum and such right after you’re done making fun of the speculative scent of a public official’s vagina. https://t.co/mPoMJjIvR1 — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) April 6, 2023

I get it. You think MTG is bad! There are plenty of ways to express that without this. Does she have “blood coming out of her wherever,” too? — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) April 6, 2023

Well, Rick? Does she?

Your daily reminder that @TheRickWilson is truly a terrible person. — johnny Sigh (@johnnycy89) April 6, 2023

He’s vile. — Cheryl Ghiselin (@GhiselinCheryl) April 6, 2023

Yeah, that kinda garbage is out of bounds. No better than Trump or any of his sycophants. — Phil (@TNLFFL) April 6, 2023

Rick Wilson is exactly what he claims to hate. Arguably even worse, actually, because at least Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene never pretended to be anyone other than who they really are.

