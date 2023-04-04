Easter is still a few days away, but GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has apparently decided to start celebrating a little bit early. During an interview from inside a car in New York City, Greene had nothing but praise for Donald Trump, who joins not only Nelson Mandela, but Jesus Christ in the grand tradition of incredible people being arrested.

No, really! Watch:

Because nothing says “Happy Easter” like a little bit of blasphemy, right?

Props to the interviewer for managing to keep a straight face during that clip. We have to hope that inside, he was screaming. Because, like, this is weird, you guys. Even if you’re a diehard supporter of Donald Trump, you can’t seriously liken him to Jesus.

Trending

It’s an actively terrible choice.

Anyway, if we’re really gonna do this whole Jesus-comparison thing, then we’re gonna do it right:

Yep, we’re done here.

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpJesusMarjorie Taylor GreeneNelson Mandela