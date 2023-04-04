Easter is still a few days away, but GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has apparently decided to start celebrating a little bit early. During an interview from inside a car in New York City, Greene had nothing but praise for Donald Trump, who joins not only Nelson Mandela, but Jesus Christ in the grand tradition of incredible people being arrested.

No, really! Watch:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA): “Trump is joining some of the most incredible people in history being arrested today. Nelson Mandela was arrested, served time in prison. Jesus! Jesus was arrested and murdered.” pic.twitter.com/dSOeHvRnDE — The Recount (@therecount) April 4, 2023

Because nothing says “Happy Easter” like a little bit of blasphemy, right?

Props to the interviewer for managing to keep a straight face during that clip. We have to hope that inside, he was screaming. Because, like, this is weird, you guys. Even if you’re a diehard supporter of Donald Trump, you can’t seriously liken him to Jesus.

It does feel like a bold move to compare ANY politician to Jesus during Holy Week. A comparison to even Mandela is a stretch in most instances https://t.co/nLa2G90Vxp — Aaron Sagers (@aaronsagers) April 4, 2023

You don't have to be this cringe and sacrilegious to defend Trump. It's an active choice. https://t.co/kUpYCDFNeR — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 4, 2023

It’s an actively terrible choice.

I hate it here 🙃 https://t.co/5lGPI3tOaU — Liz Wolfe (@lizzywol) April 4, 2023

Anyway, if we’re really gonna do this whole Jesus-comparison thing, then we’re gonna do it right:

I've been arrested more times than him, which obviously makes me the Jesus-est https://t.co/ZP6EUmaHwY — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 4, 2023

Also, I have a beard, drink wine, and have done some carpentry — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 4, 2023

Once I fed a entire team of T-ball players with 24 McDonald's Filet-O-Fish sandwicheshttps://t.co/QERWPaHQ0A — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 4, 2023

Yep, we’re done here.

***

