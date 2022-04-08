Once Rick Wilson decided to free himself from the shackles of the Republican Party, he also freed himself to be the good and decent person he could never be in public when he was amassing his distinguished losing record as a GOP campaign strategist.

And thus, he cofounded the Lincoln Project, a collection of good and decent people fighting for goodness and decency in American politics. And Rick’s never looked back. Only forward. Into a bold new post-Trump era of goodness and decency in American politics.

That’s why he continues to bless us with tweets like this one, which was about GOP Sens. Lindsey Graham and Ron Paul at yesterday’s confirmation vote for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson:

Ah, yes. That’s just the sort of elevated discourse we’ve come to expect from Rick Wilson.

This disgusting person has the language of a, well, he’s just low class, low rent and low brow. https://t.co/tR1cn5fSLY — Sheryl #rescue #loveofcountry (@sav01) April 8, 2022

He has the language of a Rick Wilson. The sort of person who’d show off his Confederate flag cooler is the sort of person who’d use “Lady Lindsey” and think he’s the good guy in the scenario.

Your relatively frequent reminder that anytime Libs get mad at Lindsey they just accuse him of being gay…. and don't see the irony of their conduct. https://t.co/nFBGoVkTPA — Anti-Toell and Pro-Miracle Whip (@344Johnson) April 8, 2022

Rick Wilson and the Lincoln Project professed to hate Donald Trump in no small part because of Trump’s penchant for mean tweets. But we don’t recall Trump ever using Twitter as a gay-baiting tool. Why do liberals like Rick Wilson think their brand of homophobia is above reproach and actually a virtue?

Because so often, the ones who preach tolerance the loudest are the least tolerant.

That’s definitely the case in the Lincoln Project’s case. They’re world-class hypocrites — on multiple levels:

Imagine fronting a groomer group masquerading as "principled conservatives." https://t.co/PjXbkMN7wl — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) April 8, 2022

Imagine fronting a group consisting of “principled conservatives” who are neither conservative nor principled. Bet it pays pretty well, at least.

***

Glenn Greenwald calls out ‘liberal icon’ Rick Wilson for fabricating demented quote to smear him as Putin sycophant and ‘traitor’

