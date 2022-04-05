Rick Wilson isn’t just your run-of-the-mill Resistance goon. He’s the kind of Resistance goon who’s made a whole lotta money by being a Resistance goon. He’s the kind of Resistance goon who’s been a lot more successful as a Resistance goon than he ever was as a GOP campaign strategist.

And he’s the kind of Resistance goon who has absolutely no qualms about defaming anyone who proves to be a thorn in his side and threatens his grift.

That’s why he resorted to faux-quoting journalist — and critic of Resistance goons — Glenn Greenwald yesterday:

Liberal icon @TheRickWilson fabricated a quote, attributed it to me, and now his drooling Dem fans are saying this is proof I'm a traitor. They should transfer more of their paycheck to his account to satiate their rage. *Fake quotes are fine with Twitter if for the right cause: pic.twitter.com/EjOxK8SwpF — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 5, 2022

Maybe that will change now that Elon Musk is on Twitter’s board of directors. But it was fine with Twitter yesterday, at least.

Quick digression, if we may:

Also, you're pretty when you cry. https://t.co/4cjpoYfBMO — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 5, 2022

Ew, Rick. What the hell?

Also, that's what you said to the young boys preyed upon by John Weaver. https://t.co/eafGu2pvQU — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) April 5, 2022

No doubt.

Anyway, back to Wilson’s hit job on Glenn Greenwald:

Hey, the Lincoln Project is still raking in money, so Rick Wilson has found a great way to capitalize on people’s gullibility. Honestly, though, anyone still being misled by Rick Wilson at this point kind of deserves it. They’ve been warned plenty of times. They should know better.

Did you screenshot the blue-check users who thought that was a real quote? — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) April 5, 2022

Well, Greenwald would’ve had to do grab all those screenshots before Rick Wilson deleted his original tweet. Because Rick Wilson deleted his original tweet.

Not because he’s sorry about it, though. Because he clearly is not:

Greenwald: Mad at me for making him look like the symp he is with an on-the-nose satire of his sycophancy and apologia for Putin. Also Greenwald: Not mad at Putin for the wholesale slaughter of Ukrainian civilians. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 5, 2022

Man. Rick Wilson really loves to put words into people’s mouths!

We won’t deny that Greenwald hasn’t been the most vocal critic of Vladimir Putin’s Russia, but we feel like we would’ve found out if he’d excused Putin’s murderous campaign against Ukraine. Seems like the sort of thing that would’ve stood out.

The incomparably dumb and unhinged @AdamKinzinger took a fabricated quote from long-time-deadbeat-dad-turned-liberal-hero @WalshFreedom, believed it true, and used it to declare a journalist a "Russian asset" – just as hordes of dumb liberals did with @TheRickWilson's fake quote. pic.twitter.com/vhRaKDy6wE — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 5, 2022

Given the claim is that fake quotes that go viral are just "satire" — even though hundreds of thousands of dumb liberals clearly believe them — make up some twisted quotes and attribute them to Joy Reid, Pete Buttigieg, or Anderson Cooper and see if you get away with it. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 5, 2022

Interesting idea. Any volunteers?

