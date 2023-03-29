Is “The View” cohost Sunny Hostin the literal worst? Maybe not on a cosmic scale. But man, in the moment, she really can be the literal worst.

Guess with all our coverage of the deadly shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, this clip must’ve fallen through the cracks. But we really shouldn’t let it just get forgotten. It’s too gross and terrible and demented:

The View’s Sunny Hostin dismisses internment camps in China: “A lot more black people in jail here” pic.twitter.com/DlfDSKK7FF — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 28, 2023

Transcript:

Sunny Hostin: “And so, as a woman of color, with a 6-foot-2 black kid in college, and a 5-foot-7, 5-foot-8 black kid in high school, I don’t see that part of American exceptionalism. I’m sorry. I think this country has a lotta problems that could be solved. Yes, maybe they’re putting, uh, Muslims in jail in Afghanistan, I think you mentioned …” Alyssa Farah Griffin: “In China.” Hostin: “In China. They’re putting a lotta black, more black people in jail here.”

Where to even begin with that? It’s bad enough that Hostin genuinely didn’t seem to realize that Muslims were being put “in jail” in China. But her characterization of forced labor camps where innocent Muslims are tortured and Muslim women are forcibly sterilized as “jail” is insane. And her suggestion that black people in America have it worse than Uyghurs in China is so outrageously offensive … we just can’t. Nor do we want to.

Has Hostin considered these people are in prison for a legitimate reason? Or do we just automatically whip out the Race Card? — Bob Dog (@BobDog19006) March 28, 2023

In jail you’re there because of your own actions, internment camps you’re there against your will.

Quite a difference here — Joe G (@JoeG727) March 28, 2023

For breaking the law.

Unlike in China where they’re in camps just for being. https://t.co/PQ5nw32NBj — Ricky Morton (@RickyMo23120624) March 29, 2023

Millions and millions of political prisoners who are not criminals are in CCP prisons! — Geanie Saravo (@GeanieMJames) March 28, 2023

There are always people who will excuse away genocide.@sunny is one of them. https://t.co/XrvoUlseym — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 29, 2023

Parting evergreen question:

How is this show still in existence — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) March 28, 2023

