Is “The View” cohost Sunny Hostin the literal worst? Maybe not on a cosmic scale. But man, in the moment, she really can be the literal worst.

Guess with all our coverage of the deadly shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, this clip must’ve fallen through the cracks. But we really shouldn’t let it just get forgotten. It’s too gross and terrible and demented:

Transcript:

Sunny Hostin: “And so, as a woman of color, with a 6-foot-2 black kid in college, and a 5-foot-7, 5-foot-8 black kid in high school, I don’t see that part of American exceptionalism. I’m sorry. I think this country has a lotta problems that could be solved. Yes, maybe they’re putting, uh, Muslims in jail in Afghanistan, I think you mentioned …”

Alyssa Farah Griffin: “In China.”

Hostin: “In China. They’re putting a lotta black, more black people in jail here.”

Where to even begin with that? It’s bad enough that Hostin genuinely didn’t seem to realize that Muslims were being put “in jail” in China. But her characterization of forced labor camps where innocent Muslims are tortured and Muslim women are forcibly sterilized as “jail” is insane. And her suggestion that black people in America have it worse than Uyghurs in China is so outrageously offensive … we just can’t. Nor do we want to.

Trending

Parting evergreen question:

***

Related:

WATCH: Sunny Hostin shifts her racist gears a bit and turns her attention to shaming Latino Republicans

Sunny Hostin stops just short of calling for reparations from the people who point out that she’s a racist

Sunny Hostin likens white suburban GOP women voting for Republicans to ‘roaches voting for Raid’

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AfghanistanAmericaAmerican exceptionalismblack peopleChinajailSunny HostinThe View