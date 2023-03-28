Did Congress pass a law at some point requiring that mainstream media outlets cough up the absolute worst takes following deadly mass shootings and we just missed it? Because Good Lord, the way the MSM have covered the murder of six innocent people at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, has been nothing short of shameful. And every last outlet deserves to be called out for it.

That’s why we’re also calling out Newsweek over this insanity:

Drag shows and gender-affirming care for minors were banned in Tennessee this month, while assault weapons remain legal. https://t.co/Pw0k0vPPEw — Newsweek (@Newsweek) March 27, 2023

OK, so maybe that’s not quite as offensive as Reuters’ headline about the shooting … or maybe it is. For the record, the article’s really not any better:

Tennessee Republican legislators’ priorities have been criticized after at least three children and three adults were killed in a mass shooting at a Nashville private school on Monday. Twitter users assailed state GOP officials in the wake of the bloodshed. This month, the state Senate, along party lines, passed a bill preventing drag shows from being performed in public or near children. The law prohibits the performances in the vicinity of schools, public parks or places of worship, beginning July 1. Another passed bill bans transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming health care such as hormone prescriptions or surgery in Tennessee. Republicans hold supermajorities in the state House and Senate. Meanwhile, assault weapons remain legal in the state.

And? What the hell is your point?

Republican legislators who don’t think children should be at adult-oriented drag shows or that minor kids should be subjected to “gender-affirming” care before they’re capable of signing off on body- and life-altering procedures didn’t tell the Nashville shooter to kill kids instead. They didn’t tell the shooter that it’s OK to kill innocent people or that murder is legal. They want to protect children from sexual predators and psychological/medical predators. And Newsweek is painting them — not the murderer — as the bad guys.

Using one of our equity crack pipes, I see. pic.twitter.com/HdEva6gQXs — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) March 28, 2023

One could certainly be forgiving for making that assumption.

Did you guys miss that press conference about the shooter? Just wait until we get a ahold of that manifesto … you guys will memory hole this like you did the Murderous Waukesha SUV and the 2002 DC Sniper — Bill Speros (@billsperos) March 27, 2023

They did, they are literally running with, "Tennessee got what it deserves." — MedievalAge Chasteperson (Jclearfield) (@Jclearfield2) March 28, 2023

This is perilously close to implying that those kids had it coming. — Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) March 28, 2023

Reprehensible.

"Why the 3 dead kids and the Christian teachers weren't the actual victims today." https://t.co/ORFgJ5od3X — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 28, 2023

That’s effectively Newsweek’s message here. Blame the Republicans and, by extension, blame Christians against kids being sexually/physically/psychologically abused.

Correct. Child abuse was banned, which is illegal and coincidentally not a protected right under the constitution. — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) March 28, 2023

You are SO sick it’s insane. Get help. What’s wrong with you? — Lori Mills (@LoriMills4CA42) March 28, 2023

