In case you missed it, here’s the New York Post’s cover today:

Today's cover: Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale identified as transgender and had detailed manifesto to attack Christian academy https://t.co/IULlPS7xBI pic.twitter.com/cGgKGkAuvJ — New York Post (@nypost) March 28, 2023

Harsh but 100% accurate.

The headline from the New York Post is accurate. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 28, 2023

And a little too much truth for Oliver Willis to handle right now (or ever):

a few months ago i wrote about how der sturmer, a pro-nazi paper in 1930s and 40s germany, laid the groundwork for the holocaust by linking every crime to jewish people. anyhow, here is the front page of rupert murdoch's ny post today. pic.twitter.com/B8zBw9AkNE — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 28, 2023

Wow.

icymi The Nazi Forefather Of Fox News (And The Rest Of Conservative Media) https://t.co/hQisyxVRLs — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 28, 2023

Wow.

“Wow.” Yes, Sophia. It’s indeed a “wow” moment. As in “Wow, what an insanely stupid take on the Nashville shooting.” As in “Wow, Oliver Willis is an insanely stupid person.”

In which Oliver Willis inadvertently explains his side's approach to saturation coverage of alleged hate crimes & linking every mass shooting to all gun owners. https://t.co/31bkYqpqwu — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 28, 2023

Oliver certainly didn’t mean to do that. But he did. And Harvard Law Cyberlaw Clinic clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo was clearly too dumb to realize that when she decided to retweet it. Or maybe she just doesn’t care:

When in doubt — or when you’re desperate enough — throw down the “Nazi” card.

I must admit, this Godwin's law leap caught me off guard: pic.twitter.com/BqGtNMAXDP — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 28, 2023

Guess nothing is off-limits for the radical Left. They liken their ideological opponents to Nazis on everything else … why not on a mass shooting carried out by a trans person at a Christian school?

I mean, you have to admire the boldness of accurate-reporting-of-a-single-horrific-crime=influencing-Hitler-to-exterminate-Jews, right? https://t.co/Hs4dZqPz8O pic.twitter.com/qCHekElRdZ — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 28, 2023

It certainly is bold.

It’s also sickening. Sickening that Oliver Willis would offer up such an awful take in the first place, and arguably even more sickening that Alejandra Caraballo would take it and run with it.

rt'd by Alejandra Caraballo: let's use this murder of children to intensify the narrative of our own victimization by portraying a factual description of a single mass murder as "linking every crime" to a specific group as Nazi newspapers did pic.twitter.com/kGts0VMsYJ — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) March 28, 2023

Something being retweeted by Twitter's most notorious dishonest activist – "They will use this shooting as an excuse to put trans people in camps and gas chambers" https://t.co/a2xxnOTMBM — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 28, 2023

The more we think about it, the angrier we get.

"I'm the real victim in all of this" – Alejandra Caraballo. Just an absolute ghoul. A stone cold sociopath. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 28, 2023

No, that’s actually what Caraballo is saying. And yes, she is absolutely a stone-cold sociopath.

Take a look at her reaction to the bodycam footage showing two Nashville Police officers risking their own lives to take down the Covenant shooter:

Nashville PD just released bodycam footage and trolls are already using to celebrate the killing of a trans person. pic.twitter.com/uzzBvGG9GM — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) March 28, 2023

There are no words for that tweet. At least no words that we can write without heavily censoring them.

The tell here btw is how they are more upset at their ideological opponents than they are the actual shooter. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 28, 2023

Imagine watching that harrowing bodycam footage and your first thought being not that the Nashville Police officers are heroes, but that the murderer is the victim and a martyr for the trans community. It takes a special kind of sickness for your mind to take that path.

Yes. They can. Over, under, sideways, down.

***

