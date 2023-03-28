As soon as Nashville Police revealed that the shooter who gunned down three children and three adults at the Covenant School yesterday was trans, we got just about the most severe case of whiplash one can get. It was as though the narrative that the shooter had to be some right-wing gun nut vanished into thin air in a millisecond. Which is pretty much exactly what happened.

Once it became clear that the shooting couldn’t be pinned on a right-winger, the mainstream media quickly had to pivot — hard. And that’s exactly what they did. If they couldn’t blame the shooting on a right-winger, then dammit, they’d blame it on right-wing rhetoric and policy.

Which brings us to Harvard Kennedy School professor and CNN national security analyst Juliette Kayyem, who probably tore almost every muscle in her body — or at the very least severely sprained her brain — in order to make the shooting about everything the shooting wasn’t about:

Oh, so now it’s a “distraction” to note that the murderer was a trans man who targeted innocent people — innocent children — at a Christian school. And it’s gun rights advocates’ fault that the murderer had guns and decided to use them to kill people despite the fact that murder is very much illegal.

Deranged.

That’s literally the only nice thing we can say about Kayyem’s remarks, though we’re sure it was an accident and given the chance for a do-over, she would explicitly blame guns outright (though if you look at her “we don’t own guns, they own us” remark, she’s definitely blaming guns for gun violence).

Is there any doubt in anyone’s mind that if the Covenant shooter checked some different boxes on the identity politics list, Kayyem wouldn’t be urging caution and warning about distractions from the heart of the matter?

CNN would’ve rehired Brian Stelter just to cover the story.

Instead, they’ve got all hands on deck to bury it.

