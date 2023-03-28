As soon as Nashville Police revealed that the shooter who gunned down three children and three adults at the Covenant School yesterday was trans, we got just about the most severe case of whiplash one can get. It was as though the narrative that the shooter had to be some right-wing gun nut vanished into thin air in a millisecond. Which is pretty much exactly what happened.

Once it became clear that the shooting couldn’t be pinned on a right-winger, the mainstream media quickly had to pivot — hard. And that’s exactly what they did. If they couldn’t blame the shooting on a right-winger, then dammit, they’d blame it on right-wing rhetoric and policy.

Which brings us to Harvard Kennedy School professor and CNN national security analyst Juliette Kayyem, who probably tore almost every muscle in her body — or at the very least severely sprained her brain — in order to make the shooting about everything the shooting wasn’t about:

CNN's @juliettekayyem encourages news outlets to ignore killer's transgenderism: "Pronouns do not kill children, right? People with guns, kill children, & it’s going to be a distraction in our coverage & keep us from what we now know" pic.twitter.com/vVNeWW5WSW — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 28, 2023

Oh, so now it’s a “distraction” to note that the murderer was a trans man who targeted innocent people — innocent children — at a Christian school. And it’s gun rights advocates’ fault that the murderer had guns and decided to use them to kill people despite the fact that murder is very much illegal.

"Each of these cases has a motive and a means. The means don't differ much. As at this stage, I think we don't own guns, they own us … Pronouns do not kill children, right? People with guns, kill children" — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 28, 2023

Deranged.

At least they say “people with guns kill” instead of just guns kill… — Drewski (@LangeAS) March 28, 2023

That’s literally the only nice thing we can say about Kayyem’s remarks, though we’re sure it was an accident and given the chance for a do-over, she would explicitly blame guns outright (though if you look at her “we don’t own guns, they own us” remark, she’s definitely blaming guns for gun violence).

Is there any doubt in anyone’s mind that if the Covenant shooter checked some different boxes on the identity politics list, Kayyem wouldn’t be urging caution and warning about distractions from the heart of the matter?

I'll take "Things You Wouldn't Hear If It Was a White Cis Male" for $1000, Alex https://t.co/BqHPsvkKaz — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 28, 2023

And if the shooter had been a Trump supporter CNN certainly wouldn't have wanted to make mention of that. 🙄 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) March 28, 2023

CNN would’ve rehired Brian Stelter just to cover the story.

Instead, they’ve got all hands on deck to bury it.

@juliettekayyem @donlemon @MZHemingway The elephant in the room that everyone can see but journalists working desperately to evade. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) March 28, 2023

