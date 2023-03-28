As soon as we learned that the person who murdered three children and three adults at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, yesterday was a trans man, we knew that we were in store for some insane media spin. And we’ve certainly seen some insane media spin.

But, while we unfortunately expect the spin from outlets like CNN, we’d like to think that ostensibly “respectable” “straight-news” outlets would know better. We’d like to think that … but we know better. And that brings us to Reuters, who decided that this headline was the right headline for their article about the shooting:

Former Christian school student kills 3 children, 3 staff in Nashville shooting https://t.co/rQBgths2TI pic.twitter.com/6egl9SHSZM — Reuters (@Reuters) March 28, 2023

Think you may have left some details out, Reuters.

“Something” is certainly one word for what that headline is. Definitely Frog of Shame material.

Reuters’ tweet really, really sucks.

Violent trans activist kills six at Christian school ahead of "Day of Vengeance" is the headline. https://t.co/GmSd4xhutC — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 28, 2023

That would’ve been far better. Concise, direct … and honest.

But our media hasn’t been reliably honest for years now.

I think it’s pretty obvious at this point: wokeism has destroyed the media. Even if you’re left wing – there’s an obvious bent and intentional attack in how this is phrased. — Mr. Nelson (@JoshuaMiNelson) March 28, 2023

It’s disgusting. And disgusting to witness.

The @Reuters social media team took some SERIOUS liberties with this article headline That's just egregious pic.twitter.com/JBxpP63eei — Alexis De Popeville (@JohnPaulThee3rd) March 28, 2023

Reuters’ decision to highlight the fact that the shooter was a former Christian school student who murdered six people in a shooting in Nashville as opposed to noting that the shooter was trans and was targeting children and adults at a Christian school was very deliberate, and offensively so. Offensive to readers, and certainly offensive to the victims and survivors of the shooting.

So… it was a Christian shot up a ordinary Nashville School? That's how you sound. Couldn't have been on purpose right? — Mr Lee (@BMoreKorean) March 28, 2023

If you’re not seething at Reuters right now, you’re doing it very, very wrong.

This would make Goebbels blush. — Voltaire’s Ghost (@spectervoltaire) March 28, 2023

Formerly trusted news source kills integrity with purposely misleading headline. — MissUSA1776 (@real_miss_kim) March 28, 2023

You are disgusting. And you know it. — Lisa ❤️️ Liberty (@LisaLuvsLiberty) March 28, 2023

Enemy of the people — Kyle Raccio (@kyleraccio) March 28, 2023

