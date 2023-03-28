As soon as we learned that the person who murdered three children and three adults at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, yesterday was a trans man, we knew that we were in store for some insane media spin. And we’ve certainly seen some insane media spin.

But, while we unfortunately expect the spin from outlets like CNN, we’d like to think that ostensibly “respectable” “straight-news” outlets would know better. We’d like to think that … but we know better. And that brings us to Reuters, who decided that this headline was the right headline for their article about the shooting:

Think you may have left some details out, Reuters.

“Something” is certainly one word for what that headline is. Definitely Frog of Shame material.

Reuters’ tweet really, really sucks.

That would’ve been far better. Concise, direct … and honest.

But our media hasn’t been reliably honest for years now.

It’s disgusting. And disgusting to witness.

Reuters’ decision to highlight the fact that the shooter was a former Christian school student who murdered six people in a shooting in Nashville as opposed to noting that the shooter was trans and was targeting children and adults at a Christian school was very deliberate, and offensively so. Offensive to readers, and certainly offensive to the victims and survivors of the shooting.

If you’re not seething at Reuters right now, you’re doing it very, very wrong.

