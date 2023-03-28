George Takei has endeared himself to a lot of people over the years thanks to his enthusiastic campiness. And that’s great for him.

But it’s important to remember that he’s not just campy; he’s also a not-great person. At least when he decides to get political.

Case in point, his take on yesterday’s deadly shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee:

It’s not quite as twisted as Alejandra Caraballo’s post-shooting take, but that’s not saying much.

Pardon our French, George, but what in the ever-loving hell is the matter with you?

It’s probably very similar to the murderer’s own rationale:

Go figure.

On second thought, we don’t want him to elaborate.

