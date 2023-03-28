George Takei has endeared himself to a lot of people over the years thanks to his enthusiastic campiness. And that’s great for him.
But it’s important to remember that he’s not just campy; he’s also a not-great person. At least when he decides to get political.
Case in point, his take on yesterday’s deadly shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee:
In case it’s not yet clear, the problem is the Republicans.
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 28, 2023
It’s not quite as twisted as Alejandra Caraballo’s post-shooting take, but that’s not saying much.
— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) March 28, 2023
Did the shooter identify as a Republican? I did not know that.
— Tanya Berlaga (@TBerlaga) March 28, 2023
Republicans need to stop transitioning their kids and sending them into schools to massacre young children.
— 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) March 28, 2023
Pardon our French, George, but what in the ever-loving hell is the matter with you?
“The problem is the people who got killed” is quite the message after a murder https://t.co/yobntTDh55
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 28, 2023
It’s probably very similar to the murderer’s own rationale:
That's what the shooter thought too. https://t.co/DUHfDIpHgv
— Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) March 28, 2023
Go figure.
They made a trans activist break into a Christian school and murder children? Do tell, idiot. https://t.co/1QnhKnN3vY
— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 28, 2023
On second thought, we don’t want him to elaborate.
— 🇨🇱Pete Tamez🇺🇸 (@ptamez0823) March 28, 2023
I’m not even republican. pic.twitter.com/aFDgr1yPMI
— Paul Armes (@thePaulArmes) March 28, 2023
