When it comes to solving the problem of gun violence in America, we haven’t really managed to come up with something that’s 100% effective. But maybe that’s because we weren’t seeking advice from the right people. The experts.

To think that all this time, we could’ve just asked George Takei what we should do. Oh well. Better late than never!

What say you, Mr. Sulu?

Crazy thought, but those 20 million AR-15s now in this country could sure arm a lot of Ukrainians. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 7, 2022

It’s so obvious! Have the U.S. government confiscate every AR-15 in America and send the entire haul to Ukraine to arm citizens against the tyrannical Russian regime! Why didn’t we think of that?

Maybe because we’re not as simple-minded as dear old George.

You're so close to getting it. https://t.co/q79aIdfqUZ — Meth Gator Trainer (@Agnosisparadig1) June 7, 2022

So George makes the case for the #2A without understanding he is making the case for the 2A. https://t.co/ztPRhhWoX3 — C. Swickster 🇺🇸 (@cdswick) June 7, 2022

He almost gets the point of the second amendment…almost. https://t.co/qOqcVzoeK6 — Jared (@funyjared) June 7, 2022

You mean the part about an armed citizenry having the right to defend itself against a tyrannical government? He might stumble onto it eventually, but that’s giving him a lot of credit for being capable of putting two and two together, and, quite frankly, that’s a really tall order for George Takei.

But I have been reliably informed the AR-15 is no match for a standing army. pic.twitter.com/iAFIa4A8sm — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 7, 2022

I was told AR 15's couldn't fight modern technology. https://t.co/kiWK3szg0r — 🍀☘ Tabatha-The Ginger Snap 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 (@Winning4Him) June 7, 2022

They just don’t want *you* to have AR-15s. Which are no good against an army. Or something. But are totally okay to send to Ukraine, where they could end up in the hands of Russians. https://t.co/Yo4G6Glugb — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 7, 2022

Or just in the hands of would-be Ukrainian school shooters … which George would apparently find acceptable, for some reason.

So….you’re ok with Ukrainian children being killed by AR-15s? Weird flex, but ok. https://t.co/gwIFgvsulZ — The Magnanimous Benevolus, Wt. F. (@thebenevolus) June 7, 2022

George Takei should probably step away from Twitter for a little while until he can figure out exactly what it is that he wants and is trying to say, because right now, he seems very confused.

So you admit an AR is a valuable tool for defense…. https://t.co/lDvd5jyjDI — Sean Patrick (@TheangryEMT1994) June 7, 2022

Sorry, George. There is no reason for a civilian to ever own a weapon of war. https://t.co/VWTZMXaCc3 — Alex F. Baldwin (@VerumVulnero1) June 7, 2022

Make up your mind, George! Which is it?

The ar15 is simultaneously too powerful for people to have too weak to be used for hunting not capable of fighting off the military and required for fighting off the military https://t.co/ThIScV1FW8 — Katie posting🐾 (@Enby_Firearms) June 7, 2022

Gun grabbers like George Takei want to have their cake and eat it, too.

And they’re counting on the rest of us to let them get away with it.

they don’t hate guns, they just hate you https://t.co/z4FesXMXfO — cool wine aunt (@femacampaunt) June 7, 2022

