When it comes to solving the problem of gun violence in America, we haven’t really managed to come up with something that’s 100% effective. But maybe that’s because we weren’t seeking advice from the right people. The experts.

To think that all this time, we could’ve just asked George Takei what we should do. Oh well. Better late than never!

What say you, Mr. Sulu?

It’s so obvious! Have the U.S. government confiscate every AR-15 in America and send the entire haul to Ukraine to arm citizens against the tyrannical Russian regime! Why didn’t we think of that?

Maybe because we’re not as simple-minded as dear old George.

You mean the part about an armed citizenry having the right to defend itself against a tyrannical government? He might stumble onto it eventually, but that’s giving him a lot of credit for being capable of putting two and two together, and, quite frankly, that’s a really tall order for George Takei.

Or just in the hands of would-be Ukrainian school shooters … which George would apparently find acceptable, for some reason.

George Takei should probably step away from Twitter for a little while until he can figure out exactly what it is that he wants and is trying to say, because right now, he seems very confused.

Make up your mind, George! Which is it?

Gun grabbers like George Takei want to have their cake and eat it, too.

And they’re counting on the rest of us to let them get away with it.

