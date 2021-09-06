George Takei’s COVID19 takes are terrible, so it stands to reason that his abortion takes are, too.

Well, now we have confirmation that his abortion takes indeed suck:

A gun shouldn’t have more rights than a girl. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 5, 2021

We’ve seen some pretty out-there defenses for abortion, but George’s is in a class of its own. Our brains actually hurt reading it.

If men stopped shooting randomly, there would be no need for abortion. See I can make a dumb analogy too. https://t.co/XFEvr6Kk2T — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) September 6, 2021

It really is dumb, George. Not to mention offensive:

why only girls?! Men can get pregnant too. Men can end their baby’s lives too, George! Please be more inclusive next time. — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) September 6, 2021

George doesn’t even have a uterus, so he shouldn’t be commenting on abortion at all.

But seriously. George’s tweet is really, really dumb.

Well, as the 2nd Amendment says, "the right of the gun to keep and bear itself shall not be infringed" Moron. https://t.co/bj43pN37S2 — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) September 6, 2021

Ah so women cannot go into bars, federal buildings, and places that put up a "no firearms" sign. Among other restrictions. https://t.co/xw35VHnFaP pic.twitter.com/NsL2OaXQFS — Beach bunnygirl (@UsagikoNat) September 6, 2021

Inanimate objects don't have rights, but gun rights are in fact women's rights. We have the absolute right to protect ourselves so shove it and stop lying https://t.co/bhGHrnWyFL — Survivorkitty (@SurvivorKitty) September 6, 2021