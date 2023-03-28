Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell wishes he didn’t have to say this, but after yesterday’s deadly shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, we’ve left him with no choice:

I’ve said it so many times, I wish I didn’t have to, but the bottom line is you’re either here for the kids or the killers. — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) March 27, 2023

Thanks, Eric. Hey, remember that time you threatened to nuke gun owners? That would make you pro-killer, too, wouldn’t it?

Truly, though, what an absolutely disgusting tweet by Eric Swalwell (we say that a lot, don’t we?). To suggest that gun rights advocates are in favor of the murder of children is not only intellectually dishonest, but it’s downright evil. And Swalwell knows it.

You're either here to make kids more vulnerable by making it harder to protect them, or here to protect constitutional rights and make our kids safe. https://t.co/Vyeg50RZP1 — Salt never sleeps (@saltneversleeps) March 28, 2023

In any event, if Swalwell really wants to play this game, he’d better be prepared for two to play it:

Are you referring to abortion? https://t.co/N774CYx9NR — Enough Shenanigans (@Shenanigans42) March 28, 2023

That’s true of the abortion issue too. — Mark Gillar (@realmarkgillar) March 28, 2023

Since you are big on abortion, I know where you stand. https://t.co/lxqCK238qT — Patrick (@Patrick51812569) March 28, 2023

We most certainly do.

