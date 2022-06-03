Florida Republican Rep. Greg Steube explained to Tucker Carlson last night how the Democrats wish list of gun-related bans would actually make many guns useless:

By banning certain magazines, you are effectively banning handguns that millions of Americans use every day to defend themselves and protect their families. And the Democrats know it. Thanks @tuckercarlson for having me on tonight. pic.twitter.com/nig0ZEu7a9 — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) June 3, 2022

During a House committee hearing, Rep. Steube used some of his own guns to show other members of Congress what many of these proposed bans would actually accomplish (intentionally, according to Steube):

Everything you need to know about this gun control package: Democrats don’t even want to let me show what they’re trying to ban. I’m an American in my own home, and I’ll do whatever I want with my guns, Mr. Chairman. pic.twitter.com/pH2OIsnlVp — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) June 2, 2022

Rep. Eric Swalwell didn’t like that demonstration one bit:

This is who Republicans are. Kids are being buried and they’re bragging about how many guns they own during our gun safety hearing. They are not serious. They are a danger to our kids. pic.twitter.com/3A6H62Wol7 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 2, 2022

Simply showing what many Democrats want to ban is a “danger to our kids”? Swalwell and many other Democrats would rather everybody blindly complies without understanding exactly what they’re trying to do.

Your father was a police officer I’m sure he used a gun and owned multiple guns. Guns were in your household when you grew up. You have armed capital police to protect you. You are the hypocrite here https://t.co/EsNRLzh6DJ — Bert Ray (@BertRay12) June 3, 2022

You can always tell whose life is considered more valuable by observing which people “deserve” armed security vs. those who don’t.

See, this is why it’s important to understand what an inanimate object is. Weird how all those guns just don’t go off. Almost as if a person has to transfer energy to the gun Eric thinks they act on their own. https://t.co/jNWlqKbRZy — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) June 3, 2022

And the guns were being safely handled, but apparently Swalwell and the Dems didn’t want any demonstrations of “gun safety” at their gun safety hearing.

These “people” You’re referring to are not killing people. Focus on criminals and keeping your pants up around foreign spies instead — Madison (@Madisontx76) June 3, 2022

This is a lie. This segment was about how the restriction on magazine size would limit the available handguns – handguns you and your ilk like your security detail to carry to keep your traitorous asses safe. Go bloviate about something else. https://t.co/z2g3tpGqNF — Shadowlander (@shadow_lander) June 3, 2022

Unlike you, they’re not seething with rage. https://t.co/5Fk0XzDQ3s — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) June 3, 2022

It’s impossible to have an honest debate with people who will accuse you of being no better than the person who pulled the trigger in a mass shooting if you don’t automatically agree with them in full.

