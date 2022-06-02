The competition is stiff, to be sure. But in the race for the title of most terrible, horrible, no-good, very-bad Democratic politician, Rep. Eric Swalwell has earned a well deserved position in the elite group at the front of the pack.

Seriously, he’s absolutely awful on pretty much every issue under the sun, including, naturally, gun rights and gun control:

Transcript:

“We’re supposed to be the protectors. We’re supposed to be here for the kids. And so to my colleagues today who flew in town, came to work, got ready to argue … my question is, why did you come here at all? Why did you come here at all? If you’re not here for the children, why don’t you go to the funeral of the killer? Because that’s the only place where the killer is being celebrated. We’re here to get things done and protect our kids. What’s your job? I yield back.”

Swalwell should’ve yielded before he ever opened his big, nasty mouth.

He’s actually asserting that Republicans are celebrating the killer who gunned down innocent children and teachers. It’s disgusting, and it’s a bald-faced lie.

And we’d expect nothing else from the likes of Eric Swalwell.

Swalwell is just so painfully on-brand.

The victims of the Uvalde massacre deserve so much better than what Eric Swalwell has on offer.

The GOP certainly shouldn’t indulge this BS.

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, we’ll say it anyway: Shame on Eric Swalwell.

 

Now that’s the truth.

***

