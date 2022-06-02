The competition is stiff, to be sure. But in the race for the title of most terrible, horrible, no-good, very-bad Democratic politician, Rep. Eric Swalwell has earned a well deserved position in the elite group at the front of the pack.

Seriously, he’s absolutely awful on pretty much every issue under the sun, including, naturally, gun rights and gun control:

Swalwell: "To my Republican colleagues, I ask, who are you here for? Are you here for kids or are you here for the killers?… If you're not here for the children, why don't you go to the funeral of the killer because that's the only place where the killer is being celebrated." pic.twitter.com/dd4HNUGULX — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 2, 2022

Transcript:

“We’re supposed to be the protectors. We’re supposed to be here for the kids. And so to my colleagues today who flew in town, came to work, got ready to argue … my question is, why did you come here at all? Why did you come here at all? If you’re not here for the children, why don’t you go to the funeral of the killer? Because that’s the only place where the killer is being celebrated. We’re here to get things done and protect our kids. What’s your job? I yield back.”

Swalwell should’ve yielded before he ever opened his big, nasty mouth.

He’s actually asserting that Republicans are celebrating the killer who gunned down innocent children and teachers. It’s disgusting, and it’s a bald-faced lie.

And we’d expect nothing else from the likes of Eric Swalwell.

Zero Republicans are celebrating the killer. What in the world. — Nicole Russell (@russell_nm) June 2, 2022

Swalwell is just so painfully on-brand.

A very disgusting statement from a small, disgraceful man. @ericswalwell has absolutely zero shame for his vile rhetoric and his demeaning of the victims of Uvalde. https://t.co/ePIJTK3zeE — Joshua Snyder 🐗🇺🇸 (@JoshuaSnyderAR) June 2, 2022

The victims of the Uvalde massacre deserve so much better than what Eric Swalwell has on offer.

“I DoNT uNdErStaNd WhY we’Re sO dIviDed” 🥴 — 🌽Fully Husk’d🌽 (@BigRedFishin) June 2, 2022

This is Democrats sabotaging any kind of legislation because they don't actually want legislation that isn't a gun ban and they really just want the issue. The Republicans should just refuse to participate. https://t.co/ReyAkmLLmg — RBe (@RBPundit) June 2, 2022

The GOP certainly shouldn’t indulge this BS.

Swalwell should be happy they no longer break into fisticuffs in Congress. Can we ask Swalwell this at abortion hearings, on Planned Parenthood funding: Are you here for the babies, or are you here for the killers? https://t.co/VKoZ86PpZb — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) June 2, 2022

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, we’ll say it anyway: Shame on Eric Swalwell.

Now that’s the truth.

