Rep. Adam Kinzinger, with only a few months left to go in his congressional career, is *now* open to a ban on AR-15 style semi-automatic rifles:

And he also *now* thinks that raising the age to purchase one of these rifles to 21 is a “no brainer”:

But “it all depends what [the ban] looks like”:

How stunning and brave of him to suggest. . .absolutely nothing:

Here’s the full clip:

Transcript:

Dana Bash: Congressman, you do still oppose a ban on the kind of assault weapons that were used in the shooting. Can you explain why private citizens need weapons of war?

Rep. Adam Kinzinger: Look, I have opposed a ban fairly recently. I think I’m open to a band now. It’s going to depend on what it looks like because there’s a lot of nuances on what constitutes certain things. But I’m getting to the point where I have to wonder, maybe somebody to own one. Maybe you need an extra license, maybe you need extra training. And so the question is, is it a ban versus an additional certification? But, yeah, I got to tell you, 99.9% of people that own ARs we all know are not going to walk into a school and do this. But the problem is, for those that support the Second Amendment, like me, we have to be coming to the table with ways to mitigate 18 year olds buying these guns and walking into schools. My side is not doing that. My side is not coming forward with reasonable ways to defend an amendment that we think is very important. And so I’m looking of this going fine. If people are going to put forward solutions about certifying, maybe who can buy an assault weapon? I’m certainly open to that.

Yeah, it’s “weird” how this keeps happening:

But he did earn the seal of approval from Rep. Eric Swalwell:

Might we point out to the congressman from California that his colleague is full of s*it?

***

