Rep. Adam Kinzinger, with only a few months left to go in his congressional career, is *now* open to a ban on AR-15 style semi-automatic rifles:

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois said that he's open to supporting a federal ban on AR-15 rifles, saying his position on the issue has changed in the wake of a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school last week. https://t.co/A3HTOnx0ty — CNN (@CNN) May 29, 2022

And he also *now* thinks that raising the age to purchase one of these rifles to 21 is a “no brainer”:

Adam Kinzinger: "I think that raising the age of gun purchase 21 is a no brainer. If you look at the Parkland shooting, you look at Buffalo, you look at this shooting, these are people under the age of 21." https://t.co/MCPy1tsQSU — Axios (@axios) May 29, 2022

But “it all depends what [the ban] looks like”:

.@RepKinzinger: "Look, I have opposed a ban fairly recently. I think I'm open to a ban now. It depends on what it looks like. […] Maybe for someone to own one, maybe you need extra licenses, maybe you need extra training." https://t.co/f7HJeG3PF9 pic.twitter.com/4zexc7KlJ7 — The Hill (@thehill) May 29, 2022

How stunning and brave of him to suggest. . .absolutely nothing:

Lots of maybes, seems bad if you’re suggesting actual policy. — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) May 29, 2022

Here’s the full clip:

Adam Kinzinger: "I have opposed a ban [on AR-15s] fairly recently. I think I'm open to a ban now." pic.twitter.com/gF54DPW5Z6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 29, 2022

Transcript:

Dana Bash: Congressman, you do still oppose a ban on the kind of assault weapons that were used in the shooting. Can you explain why private citizens need weapons of war? Rep. Adam Kinzinger: Look, I have opposed a ban fairly recently. I think I’m open to a band now. It’s going to depend on what it looks like because there’s a lot of nuances on what constitutes certain things. But I’m getting to the point where I have to wonder, maybe somebody to own one. Maybe you need an extra license, maybe you need extra training. And so the question is, is it a ban versus an additional certification? But, yeah, I got to tell you, 99.9% of people that own ARs we all know are not going to walk into a school and do this. But the problem is, for those that support the Second Amendment, like me, we have to be coming to the table with ways to mitigate 18 year olds buying these guns and walking into schools. My side is not doing that. My side is not coming forward with reasonable ways to defend an amendment that we think is very important. And so I’m looking of this going fine. If people are going to put forward solutions about certifying, maybe who can buy an assault weapon? I’m certainly open to that.

Yeah, it’s “weird” how this keeps happening:

Weird how the people who want to save the GOP end up agreeing with Democrats on all things. https://t.co/eaX6J2EUX3 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 30, 2022

But he did earn the seal of approval from Rep. Eric Swalwell:

This is what we call “open-minded.” It means you’re not so dug in, so focused on self-preservation, and so beholden to an industry but rather you can change your mind as circumstances evolve. https://t.co/1x2JwNduiU — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 29, 2022

Might we point out to the congressman from California that his colleague is full of s*it?

oh, please. he's full of s*it. Rick Scott as governor actually got new gun laws passed. Where was Kinzinger after Parkland? https://t.co/T0w5nH4gNc — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) May 30, 2022

***

Tags:

Recommended Twitchy Video