We keep thinking Rep. Eric Swalwell can’t possibly sink any lower and then he outdoes himself.

Again.

It’s one thing to be a horrible human being in general and only exploit and use himself, but he’s gotten into a nasty habit of using his four-year-old son to play politics. Last week he claimed his son wanted to know what he was going to do about the shooting in Buffalo, and now he’s claiming this same son is scared the Uvalde gunman will come to their home.

So either Eric is a liar willing to use his innocent son to score points on Twitter or an awful father because NO preschooler should know about such things.

My little boy just asked “did the bad guy from the grocery store come back? Is he going to come to our house?” *Now the MAGA-Republicans will mock my son or say I’m making this up as they did when he asked about Buffalo. But these are the questions parents are fielding tonight. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 25, 2022

Eric is more concerned with people calling him a liar than he is about using his own very young son to play politics on Twitter.

California sure can pick ’em.

You’re an idiot. I mean most politicians are morons but you really are head and shoulder above the rest. A perfect example of failing up. A nationally televised fart is the most intelligent thing anyone has heard from you. — 🇺🇸 Ultra AmErican 🇺🇸 (@Flipper628) May 25, 2022

No one is mocking your son, traitor. They're mocking you for inventing stories in order to use your son as a political prop. That's all on you, Honeypot. — UltraCalvinWillNotComply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) May 25, 2022

Passive aggressive tweeting using your son as a shield, you should seriously seek help. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) May 25, 2022

No he didn’t. Stop it. Children died and you’re making up stories again. Jfc — ✌️🇺🇦🌻Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 25, 2022

Your child is four.

He cannot process this for what it is.

If he is even aware of it, you are failing as a parent. FAILING, Eric. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) May 25, 2022

I'm not a MAGA republican and think you're a lying sack of excrement using an unimaginably evil event for political purposes. You were less repugnant when you were banging a Chinese spy. — 🍹Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) May 25, 2022

Pardon me, but you lie so much how the hell would anyone be able to discern when you speak the truth? And no, I don’t believe your kid said these things. Why would I? — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) May 25, 2022

Why did you even tell your toddler about today? Way too young, dude — Art TakingBack 🇺🇸 (@ArtValley818_) May 25, 2022

I’m not mocking your son. I’m mocking YOU. — Vincent Charles: Vinum me beatum (@YesThatVCharles) May 25, 2022

And deservedly so.

***

Related:

Silly poors, you’re fine! Paul Krugman does his SMUG best lecturing Americans about how they’re not REALLY struggling under Biden

He’s dead Jim, DEAD! Doug Collins takes Eric Swalwell to the SHED (twice!) in brutally hilarious back and forth over Russia

You EFF’D in the head?! Alyssa Milano pisses off her own fans using lame Biden image to claim Democrats want to ‘cut their costs’

Recommended Twitchy Video