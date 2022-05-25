We keep thinking Rep. Eric Swalwell can’t possibly sink any lower and then he outdoes himself.

Again.

It’s one thing to be a horrible human being in general and only exploit and use himself, but he’s gotten into a nasty habit of using his four-year-old son to play politics. Last week he claimed his son wanted to know what he was going to do about the shooting in Buffalo, and now he’s claiming this same son is scared the Uvalde gunman will come to their home.

So either Eric is a liar willing to use his innocent son to score points on Twitter or an awful father because NO preschooler should know about such things.

Eric is more concerned with people calling him a liar than he is about using his own very young son to play politics on Twitter.

California sure can pick ’em.

Trending

And deservedly so.

***

Related:

Silly poors, you’re fine! Paul Krugman does his SMUG best lecturing Americans about how they’re not REALLY struggling under Biden

He’s dead Jim, DEAD! Doug Collins takes Eric Swalwell to the SHED (twice!) in brutally hilarious back and forth over Russia

You EFF’D in the head?! Alyssa Milano pisses off her own fans using lame Biden image to claim Democrats want to ‘cut their costs’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Eric Swalwellfour-year-oldgun controlgunmanshooterUvalde

Recommended Twitchy Video