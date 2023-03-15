Looks like California Governor and possible 2024 Democratic presidential hopeful Gavin Newsom has got some explaining to do. Again:

BREAKING: California Governor Gavin Newsom lobbied the White House and Treasury on the bailout of Silicon Valley Bank, without disclosing that his private wineries had reportedly been the bank's clients & he may have even had a personal account at the bank, per the Intercept — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) March 15, 2023

The Intercept’s Ken Klippenstein is no right-wing journalist or apologist, so Team Newsom can’t try to downplay this by calling him one.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has had personal accounts with Silicon Valley Bank for years; three of his wineries are clients. Also, an SVB president sits on the board of his wife’s charity.https://t.co/MJ72NpBaBH — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) March 14, 2023

Ooo … this sounds pretty juicy! And it is:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom praised the Biden administration’s decision to intervene on behalf of Silicon Valley Bank’s clients after the bank was taken over by the FDIC on Friday amid a bank run. The White House “acted swiftly and decisively to protect the American economy and strengthen public confidence in our banking system,” Newsom said in a statement . What Newsom didn’t mention is that it also protected his own companies if they held over $250,000 in deposits. On Monday,

Newsom also didn’t mention his wife Jennifer Siebel’s professional ties to the bank. In 2021, Silicon Valley Bank gave $100,000 to the charity founded by Siebel, the California Partners Project, at the request of Newsom. John China, president of SVB Capital and responsible for SVB’s funds management, is himself a founding member of the California Partners Project’s board of directors.

Sounds like Newsom didn’t mention a few pretty major things.

Uh-oh, Gavin.

This should be a non-story unless there are more details. He should have done what he thought was best for constituents, regardless of holdings. Would we criticize a governor for seeking fema aid in a hurricane just because they had a house on the coast? — Dane Lund (@lund_dane) March 15, 2023

Not necessarily, no. But the thing about Gavin Newsom is that he has a long, proven track record of not giving even half a crap about his constituents. Remember that infamous trip to the French Laundry?

And even leaving the winery stuff aside, that thing about him getting SVB to give his wife’s charity $100,000 seems like the sort of thing he should’ve disclosed on his own when the you-know-what started to hit the fan.

Oh? A conflict of interest? — Wayne_God (@JustinNowlin6) March 15, 2023

Normal stuff for @GavinNewsom — William Routt (@askwilliamroutt) March 15, 2023

