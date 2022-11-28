California Gov. Gavin Newsom has made projection detectors explode again. Make sure you’re not drinking anything before reading Newsom’s tweet.

The @GOP version of “freedom”:

– ban books

– limit speech

– live in fear of gun violence

– take away your healthcare decisions — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 27, 2022

LOL! This guy is something else.

You arrested people for paddleboarding in the ocean, removed rims from basketball goals, put crime scene tape up on playgrounds & filled in skateparks with sand. https://t.co/V5caRnUy2w — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 28, 2022

Newsom would claim that was to give people “freedom” from the virus. But in the real world Newsom making that claim about Republicans is beyond pitiful.

But everything was going great when Newsom was dining at French Laundry!

Burbank, California banned To Kill A Mockingbird 🤡 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 27, 2022

Also, “Republicans will take away your health care decisions” is a bold accusation coming from governor “get the shot or lose your job.”

The Democrat version of "freedom":

– Let violent criminals out without bail

– Kids can get porn books @ school

– Ban opposing thoughts online

– Mandated COVID vaccines

– Parents stripped of rights

– Sex changes for kids

– Mandated masks

– Ban gas cars

– Baby murder

– Lockdowns — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 27, 2022

I almost forgot the homelessness, drug paraphernalia outside of schools, elitist fine dining while plebs are locked at home, the right for government to destroy your business at anytime when they deem it an "emergency" and open borders inviting an invasion of illegal immigration! — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 27, 2022

Newsom’s beloved Big Government sure as plenty of freedom… to destroy lives and/or livelihoods.

Your Orwellian version of liberty truly bites. https://t.co/f6eCIRzP8k — I Came🍊I Saw🍊I Got Over Macho Grande (@smitty_one_each) November 28, 2022

The left has literally done each of these thing, you tyrannical, ego maniac. https://t.co/vkX1iNOgiq — Mr.Brewsviews (@MrBrewsviews) November 28, 2022

So much projection from this guy!

