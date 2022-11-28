California Gov. Gavin Newsom has made projection detectors explode again. Make sure you’re not drinking anything before reading Newsom’s tweet.

Ready?

Ok, here we go:

LOL! This guy is something else.

Newsom would claim that was to give people “freedom” from the virus. But in the real world Newsom making that claim about Republicans is beyond pitiful.

But everything was going great when Newsom was dining at French Laundry!

Also, “Republicans will take away your health care decisions” is a bold accusation coming from governor “get the shot or lose your job.”

Newsom’s beloved Big Government sure as plenty of freedom… to destroy lives and/or livelihoods.

So much projection from this guy!

