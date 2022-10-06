The counterproductive nature of progressive California political policies being what they are, here’s Gov. Gavin Newsom and state Dems’ latest way to combat inflation in that state:

That oughtta do it! Or maybe not…

From ABC7:

Millions of qualifying Californians will receive up to $1,050 as part of the state’s Middle Class Tax Refund program starting this week. The first round of payments are set to go out Friday.

Approximately 23 million taxpaying California residents are eligible to receive the payments, with smaller payments going to higher earners.

The payments, which are technically tax refunds, are meant “to help address rising costs,” according to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office.

Newsom and state lawmakers reached a deal for the refunds back in June, when gas prices were shattering records at or above $7 a gallon.

And just coincidentally this is happening just a couple of weeks before an election.

Wasn’t the “Inflation Reduction Act” supposed to take care of this? And didn’t President Biden recently claim that inflation is “zero”? None of this adds up!

Only the government seems to be able to afford enough gasoline to keep throwing on this particular fire.

***

***

Editor’s Note:

