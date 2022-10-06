The counterproductive nature of progressive California political policies being what they are, here’s Gov. Gavin Newsom and state Dems’ latest way to combat inflation in that state:

“California will start handing out $1,050 stimulus payments to residents this week to combat inflation.” https://t.co/TlVjPgF0Qo — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) October 6, 2022

That oughtta do it! Or maybe not…

Stimulating consumer demand to…<checks notes>… combat inflation… https://t.co/1EbMOLgqhp — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) October 6, 2022

From ABC7:

Millions of qualifying Californians will receive up to $1,050 as part of the state’s Middle Class Tax Refund program starting this week. The first round of payments are set to go out Friday. Approximately 23 million taxpaying California residents are eligible to receive the payments, with smaller payments going to higher earners. The payments, which are technically tax refunds, are meant “to help address rising costs,” according to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office. Newsom and state lawmakers reached a deal for the refunds back in June, when gas prices were shattering records at or above $7 a gallon.

And just coincidentally this is happening just a couple of weeks before an election.

In order to deal with the rash of bear attacks, every home in the area is being given a large basket of fresh salmon covered in rum raisin ice cream. https://t.co/JZjqxN7qBr — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) October 6, 2022

Wasn’t the “Inflation Reduction Act” supposed to take care of this? And didn’t President Biden recently claim that inflation is “zero”? None of this adds up!

Funny how these bribes… er… payments always seem to come out near election time — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) October 6, 2022

I'm just a suburban stay-at-home mom (AKA a domestic terrorist), but is this like throwing gasoline on a fire? — Julia Holthaus (@JuliaHolthaus) October 6, 2022

Only the government seems to be able to afford enough gasoline to keep throwing on this particular fire.

***

