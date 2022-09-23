Probably no one saw what was coming when Democrats slapped a fancy, yet completely unrelated, title on a humongous spending bill that Republicans weren’t expected to approve. The so-called Inflation Reduction Act set the stage for both transferring blame and claiming credit, this is a no-lose situation with supporters who are begging to be gaslit. Just tell them how to justify pointing all of the fingers. It is honestly hard to tell if Joe Biden is offering an explanation for inflation or claiming that Republicans aren’t responsible for recovery… that doesn’t exist. Someone decipher the madness.

Every single Republican in Congress voted against the Inflation Reduction Act. When it came time to actually do something about inflation, Republicans said no. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 23, 2022

Are we supposed to assume that the man, the myth, the pudding cup POTUS, is aware of current inflation status?

Hahahaha, have you seen the inflation rate? Do you know what causes inflation? When are you gone, old man? — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 23, 2022

As mentioned, if inflation is bad, it is clearly because Republicans failed to pass this glorious piece of legislation that had nothing to do with inflation, but that’s not the talking point folks. If anyone is interested in actually addressing inflation, maybe they should consult the Twitter.

Want to help inflation? Dramatically cut federal spending. No more foreign aid. Cut project spending. Put us back on gold standard. Literally anything except what you are currently doing. — June (@junebotprolly) September 23, 2022

For real though. Joe and his cronies are going about this all wrong and (at least some of) the people see through it.

What in that bill actually reduces inflation. Lets try this… One bill, one vote. No more omnibus bills. Then, and only then will you have a chance at true bipartisan support. Labeling BBB as inflation reduction, when it doesnt reduce inflation is a lie. — Pete 🏴 (@Pedroentejas) September 24, 2022

Pretty sure you’re the only one still pretending that act has anything to do with inflation, so maybe that’s why. — It’s Mrs. Matt, actually (@SayAnythingH) September 23, 2022

Busted, might be time to come up with another, actual, attempt at putting the US economy on a good path. No more tricks though, people are onto this gaslighting maneuver and they aren’t judging bills by their titles.

If you passed a massive climate change spending bill and named it the “Puppies Are Awesome Act”, they’d probably vote against that too. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) September 23, 2022

Perhaps it is focus that is lacking, too much propagandizing, not enough presidenting.

Last we heard, it was the President’s job to address the concerns of the nation. Dear POTUS, the people need a little more hope, and a lot less blame. Please tell all of your Democrat friends.

