Last night the U.S. Senate Democrats, with some assistance from Vice President Kamala Harris, passed the so-called Inflation Reduction Act. In addition to being told that new spending will reduce inflation, we’re also supposed to believe that this bill will help save the entire planet from a fiery, climate change-induced demise.

Hillary Clinton rattled off a list touting that bill that is notable for what is and isn’t said:

Here's what the Inflation Reduction Act will mean for you: ✅Lower prescription drug prices

✅Lower health insurance costs

✅Cheaper, cleaner energy

✅A fighting chance for our planethttps://t.co/GVZ0tWPGod — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 8, 2022

The hard pivot away from the “inflation reduction” part of the Inflation Reduction Act is well underway:

Where’s the inflation reduction? — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) August 8, 2022

We’re going to be expected to completely forget about that part. And the sub-headline of the article Clinton tweeted out says it all:

It's bad when the sub-header from a freakin' VOX article, water carriers for the Dems, says the Act "actually might" help you. Talk about a bamboozle! — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) August 8, 2022

That “might” is used in the same way it’s been used over the last few decades to describe what climate change “might” do (predictions that of course never come to pass).

Well, when has this woman ever lied to us? https://t.co/ZdvAMPkbOt — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 8, 2022

Would Hillary Clinton lie to you?

Can you imagine anyone believing this? https://t.co/VJJt4mO5IQ — K (@geegeedee3) August 8, 2022

And of course Hillary left something out, because the Dems know how unpopular it is:

You forgot the weaponization of the IRS towards the middle class but you knew that. https://t.co/KTEUa5Qvoj — MAN BITES DOG (@MrOpps842) August 8, 2022

Strange how the Dems & media (again, pardon the redundancy) are going to try and leave that part out as much as they can.

