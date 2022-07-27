Just to set the stage, here’s where things currently stand in the Georgia gubernatorial race between Gov. Brian Kemp and the state’s self-proclaimed rightful governor, Stacey Abrams:

With just 15 weeks until Election Day, a new 11Alive poll shows a tight race between incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams as they vie for votes in the upcoming election.

Kemp, a Republican, sits at 45% compared to Abrams, a Democrat, who is just one point behind at 44%. Since the numbers are so close, these results should be viewed as effectively a tie, according to the poll.

Only 4% of voters surveyed were likely to select another candidate, leaving only 7% as undecided.

This is one of the closer polls recently released – several going back to the beginning of June have given the governor a larger edge, with the Real Clear Politics average having him ahead by about 4 points.

In an attempt to move the needle a little more in her direction, Abrams took to Instagram and posted this:

null

That certainly looks familiar!

Trending

What a great flashback to this classic (and you know how this worked out for Hillary):

Maybe that approach will work out better for Abrams… or maybe not.

Never go full Hillary if you’re campaigning for office!

***

Related:

‘Defund the police’ was so bad for Stacey Abrams that now she wants to give cops a raise

Looks like self-proclaimed real Governor of Georgia Stacey Abrams’ re-election battle might not be as easy as she hoped

‘Ouch!’ Stacey Abrams seemed amused when host joked about President Biden’s ‘Alzheimer’s’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: georgiagubernatorial electionHillary ClintonStacey Abrams