Just to set the stage, here’s where things currently stand in the Georgia gubernatorial race between Gov. Brian Kemp and the state’s self-proclaimed rightful governor, Stacey Abrams:

With just 15 weeks until Election Day, a new 11Alive poll shows a tight race between incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams as they vie for votes in the upcoming election. Kemp, a Republican, sits at 45% compared to Abrams, a Democrat, who is just one point behind at 44%. Since the numbers are so close, these results should be viewed as effectively a tie, according to the poll. Only 4% of voters surveyed were likely to select another candidate, leaving only 7% as undecided. This is one of the closer polls recently released – several going back to the beginning of June have given the governor a larger edge, with the Real Clear Politics average having him ahead by about 4 points.

In an attempt to move the needle a little more in her direction, Abrams took to Instagram and posted this:

That certainly looks familiar!

Stacey Abrams just pulled a Hillary Clinton lol. I'm dead 😂 pic.twitter.com/qtSd0uxK9b — Jessica 🇺🇸 (@JessicaBanner13) July 27, 2022

What a great flashback to this classic (and you know how this worked out for Hillary):

Happy birthday to this future president. pic.twitter.com/JT3HiBjYdj — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 26, 2016

Maybe that approach will work out better for Abrams… or maybe not.

Rip Abrams. She just triggered the Hillary curse https://t.co/vhfzSaI0eb — Blake Masters Enjoyer (@Based_Masters) July 27, 2022

Never go full Hillary if you’re campaigning for office!

***

