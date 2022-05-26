Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has taken the bold campaign approach of calling Georgia the worst state in the country to live. That might not fly too well with Georgia voters, but the Biden White House might have a problem with Abrams for something different, and that’s not having Biden’s back after a host mocked him during an interview. Abrams seemed amused by jokes about the president’s cognitive state:

WATCH: Stacey Abrams laughs as show host makes fun of Joe Biden's "Alzheimer's." pic.twitter.com/jTUrK5uI6O — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 26, 2022

Dang! There will be no Ron Klain retweet for this one.

She knows, everyone knows! — 🇺🇸☀️🌴Laura🌴☀️🇺🇸 (@flasunshine929) May 26, 2022

***

