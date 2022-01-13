While President Biden’s approval rating continues to plummet (a new Quinnipiac poll puts it at 33 percent), Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams just coincidentally skipped his speech in that state pitching the “voting rights” bill that amounts to a federal takeover of elections in the U.S.

The Abrams campaign has been asked why she would skip a presidential visit addressing her signature issue, but they don’t seem to want to explain the reason:

Stacey Abrams camp rejects ‘false rumors’ about her no-show at Biden’s Atlanta event “It’s a disservice to voters across the country and a waste of time and energy amid the fight of our lives for the freedom to vote.” #gapol https://t.co/AudILqWbzd — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) January 13, 2022

Abrams' campaign won't specify the "commitment she could not break" that kept her from Biden event. But she has closely aligned herself with Biden before and after launching her campaign (and lobbied to be his VP.) #gapol https://t.co/AudILqWbzd — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) January 13, 2022

We still don’t actually know what alleged conflict Stacey Abrams had that made her skip. Her spox claimed: “Additional details about her private commitment will not end manufactured narratives by those unfamiliar with her work to help win the state for the Biden-Harris ticket.” https://t.co/mXRQfnL24e — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 13, 2022

The Abrams campaign could have just made something up, like “she had a dentist appointment” or some such excuse, but instead they didn’t want to provide any real explanation:

We asked several times yesterday what her scheduling conflict was and they haven’t said https://t.co/DmT90lBHbZ — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) January 13, 2022

If the president of your party goes to your state for a big event on your signature issue, it’s news that you didn’t attend and didn’t really explain why. — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) January 13, 2022

A possible “scheduling conflict” has been spotted:

I think we found Stacy Abrams’ “scheduling conflict” https://t.co/4f7JCJjDB7 pic.twitter.com/izqjwpVTSO — Michele Perez Exner (@michelepexner) January 13, 2022

That’s the most likely reason.

