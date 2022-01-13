While President Biden’s approval rating continues to plummet (a new Quinnipiac poll puts it at 33 percent), Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams just coincidentally skipped his speech in that state pitching the “voting rights” bill that amounts to a federal takeover of elections in the U.S.

The Abrams campaign has been asked why she would skip a presidential visit addressing her signature issue, but they don’t seem to want to explain the reason:

Trending

The Abrams campaign could have just made something up, like “she had a dentist appointment” or some such excuse, but instead they didn’t want to provide any real explanation:

A possible “scheduling conflict” has been spotted:

That’s the most likely reason.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: georgiaJoe BidenStacey AbramsVoting rights bill

Recommended Twitchy Video