President Biden and his staff have desperately tried to pin the pandemic (the one Biden promised to “shut down”) on “the unvaccinated.” They’ve also ramped up the blame when it comes to accusing Republicans of attempted voter suppression while also hoping everybody’s dumb enough to believe that spending a few trillion more dollars will bring down inflation.

Clearly people in increasing numbers aren’t buying what this administration is trying to sell. Biden’s approval rating death spiral is only accelerating:

Glenn Greenwald has some more details from the poll:

Trending

Politicians such as Kamala Harris comparing 1/6 to Pearl Harbor and 9/11 are probably turning more people away.

And it could be even worse than that.

That seems to be the bottom line.

Stay tuned.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: approval ratingJoe BidenQuinnipiac poll

Recommended Twitchy Video