President Biden and his staff have desperately tried to pin the pandemic (the one Biden promised to “shut down”) on “the unvaccinated.” They’ve also ramped up the blame when it comes to accusing Republicans of attempted voter suppression while also hoping everybody’s dumb enough to believe that spending a few trillion more dollars will bring down inflation.

Clearly people in increasing numbers aren’t buying what this administration is trying to sell. Biden’s approval rating death spiral is only accelerating:

New from @QuinnipiacPoll: Biden's approval rating is down to 33%, with 53% disapproving of his job performance. That's a 3-percentage-point decline from his 36% approval rating in the same poll in November. The new poll was taken Jan. 7 to Jan. 10. — Joey Garrison (@joeygarrison) January 12, 2022

It's a triple-whammy for Biden. His handling of … – the economy: 34% approve, while 57% disapprove;

– foreign policy: 35% approve, while 54% disapprove;

– the response to the coronavirus: 39% approve, while 55% disapprove. — Joey Garrison (@joeygarrison) January 12, 2022

The full Quinnipiac poll here: https://t.co/1hdhVhlUaI — Joey Garrison (@joeygarrison) January 12, 2022

Glenn Greenwald has some more details from the poll:

"Fifty percent say the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 was an attack on democracy that should never be forgotten, while 44 percent say too much is being made of the storming of the U.S. Capitol and it's time to move on." So basically just Democrats care. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 12, 2022

Americans don't like 1/6, but clearly aren't anywhere near as obsessed as the media, and it's declining. In August: " 57 percent said it should never be forgotten and 38 percent said it was time to move on." Now 44% say: too much is being made, move on. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 12, 2022

Politicians such as Kamala Harris comparing 1/6 to Pearl Harbor and 9/11 are probably turning more people away.

Biden's unpopularity spreads across almost every demographic group, except self-identified Dems. Even 27% of Black voters disapprove. And he's deeply unpopular among independents, young people and Hispanics. pic.twitter.com/NrnjDOxzCP — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 12, 2022

More Americans believe the GOP is more committed to principles of the Constitution over individual politicians (36/56) than believe this about the Democratic Party (30/62) — so the exact opposite of the primary media narrative about the GOP waging war on the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/R3fworhHQx — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 12, 2022

In the same poll during the same time in his presidency (Quinnipiac, 1/2018), Trump's approval rating was at 38/57 — 5 points higher than Biden. 48% approved of Trump's handling of the economy after his first year versus 34% for Biden: a 14-point gap.https://t.co/4seWQ4c8SX — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 12, 2022

Among other lessons, these numbers show how quickly the dominant wing of corporate media is losing its grip on power and the dissemination of information. The business model they chose worked for awhile – let's talk only to Dems, feed them what they want — but now it's a prison. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 12, 2022

And it could be even worse than that.

So basically he’s doing a garbage job at everything https://t.co/gGUfqGVT4x — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) January 12, 2022

That seems to be the bottom line.

BIG OOF. Yet they continue to ignore kitchen table issues … https://t.co/Jf2gCwUmNj — Andrew Nehring (@Andrew_Nehring) January 12, 2022

Maybe Lin Miranda can sing another song https://t.co/RdX00kpGpX — Trunk Munkey 🇵🇱🇺🇸 (@trunkmunkey) January 12, 2022

What's even sadder is he has higher poll numbers when he's on vacation and not heard from. If that doesn't say it all… https://t.co/KF9cvro3hS — Wendy Patterson Stands with the real truth (@wendyp4545) January 12, 2022

Serious question – has a president ever had an approval rating in the 20’s? Because that’s where this is heading. https://t.co/DhtbLjgugp — WeWerePromisedZombies! (@JeromehartlF) January 12, 2022

Stay tuned.

