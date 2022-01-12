This morning, President Biden (or whoever tweets from the @POTUS account) responded to news of the highest inflation rate in 40 years by pledging to remain “focused on lowering costs for families.” What’s this administration’s strategy for “lowering costs for families”? The same strategy that’s increased costs for families. The definition of insanity has found a home in the Biden White House, and one of the president’s economic advisers helped point that out today:

Spending trillions more will help bring down a problem caused to a large degree by spending too much money? Yikes.

Anybody outside of the Democrat base can’t possibly believe claims like that, as evidenced by Biden’s approval rating which is around 40 percent (according to some generous polls).

They’re setting new records for dishonesty every day.

