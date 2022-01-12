This morning, President Biden (or whoever tweets from the @POTUS account) responded to news of the highest inflation rate in 40 years by pledging to remain “focused on lowering costs for families.” What’s this administration’s strategy for “lowering costs for families”? The same strategy that’s increased costs for families. The definition of insanity has found a home in the Biden White House, and one of the president’s economic advisers helped point that out today:

The President's Build Back Better plan will lower costs families struggle with and ease inflationary pressures pic.twitter.com/46W1RQmxJ0 — Kate Berner (@KateBerner46) January 12, 2022

Spending trillions more will help bring down a problem caused to a large degree by spending too much money? Yikes.

Amazing they’re still saying this when every poll in America says like 80% of the country believes Biden plans are making inflation worse. https://t.co/4UyhDsMbqC — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 12, 2022

You don’t math do you — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 12, 2022

It is their ONLY answer to inflation. 🤷‍♀️ — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) January 12, 2022

At this point, what else do they really have to say? — Peter (@Pdugas2000) January 12, 2022

Speaking to their gullible audience. https://t.co/VGbnhIzRjd — Red 2022 (@BostonSweetSox) January 12, 2022

Anybody outside of the Democrat base can’t possibly believe claims like that, as evidenced by Biden’s approval rating which is around 40 percent (according to some generous polls).

Build back broke — Mister PC ✈️ (@mister_pc) January 12, 2022

That's…not how inflation works at all. In fact its the opposite of how inflation works Subsidizing inflated prices will only make them inflate even faster — Doug J (@droid327) January 12, 2022

Every subsidized industry in the BBB will have higher aggregate costs because of BBB, which means inflation will continue to skyrocket. In no world does "We'll pay 80% of all these increasing costs to private child care entities" equal less inflation. https://t.co/lu027QOzwg — Don Kedick (@CeeGeeThree2) January 12, 2022

Y'all are so out of touch https://t.co/ZZ1RLuKapm — Brandon Howell (@BrandonDHowell) January 12, 2022

Has there ever been a more dishonest administration? https://t.co/WXedgGhnjJ — JHam (@jhamATL) January 12, 2022

They’re setting new records for dishonesty every day.

