This morning brought with it news that the inflation rate is the highest it’s been in four decades, but President Biden (or whoever tweeted this from the POTUS account) wants everybody to know he’s on it:

Today’s inflation numbers show a meaningful reduction in headline inflation over last month. We are making progress in slowing the rate of price increases. But there is still more work to do — I remain focused on lowering costs for families and maintaining strong economic growth. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 12, 2022

The people who caused the problems are going to fix the problems, everybody!

Yes, and it’s not very funny. But if Biden wants to see what the real problem is, help is available:

I think if you look into this you'll see the root cause of inflation. https://t.co/KycIOcbDjJ pic.twitter.com/pXzRFZMIMv — Dusty (@dustopian) January 12, 2022

Instead of self-awareness, Biden would rather double down on the things that made the problems worse in the first place.

Your team told us inflation was a myth like last week for heavens sake https://t.co/rSfWCJbUtr — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 12, 2022

Can’t afford to put gas in my vehicles but thanks — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 12, 2022

You spelled “highest inflation rate in 40 years.” You’re welcome. https://t.co/pPJgMNhPWW — 🌻👱🏻‍♀️Roberta’s World®️🤷🏼‍♀️💋 (@robertas_world) January 12, 2022

Me: I got an F on my test, but I am heading in the right direction! My Dad: *pulls belt out from pants* https://t.co/VEDbOjAEot — Tony (@tbenitez12) January 12, 2022

But what actions are actually being taken? What is the plan? Is there an agenda we can view? Show us your plan backed with data. Inflation is an actual attack on middle and low class income families – you claim to be a champion for them, lets see your plan pic.twitter.com/XFz26eEnLD — fettball fan (@THound177648) January 12, 2022

It’s the same kind of “plan” Biden had to shut down the virus.

