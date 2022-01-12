This morning brought with it news that the inflation rate is the highest it’s been in four decades, but President Biden (or whoever tweeted this from the POTUS account) wants everybody to know he’s on it:

The people who caused the problems are going to fix the problems, everybody!

Yes, and it’s not very funny. But if Biden wants to see what the real problem is, help is available:

Instead of self-awareness, Biden would rather double down on the things that made the problems worse in the first place.

It’s the same kind of “plan” Biden had to shut down the virus.

