Welp!

Inflation hasn’t been 7% for 40 YEARS:

BREAKING Government Report: Inflation up 7% year over year Highest since 1982 (interfering political stat – in 1982 Biden had already been in the Senate a decade) — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) January 12, 2022

To put this in perspective, Marty McFly only traveled back in time 30 years in “Back to the Future”:

BREAKING: Inflation hits the highest level in over 40 years. https://t.co/IB7lJaImOq — Jesus E. Solorio, Jr (@jesussoloriojr) January 12, 2022

And the No. 1 song in America was “Physical” by Olivia Newton-John:

“Physical” by Olivia Newton John was the #1 song the last time the US had 7% inflation (1982) — Brian Winter (@BrazilBrian) January 12, 2022

Let’s go, Brandon!

Here’s a breakdown of where prices increased the most. Numbers are “monthly” . . . gulp:

Consumer prices rose 7% in December from one year ago (fastest pace since 1982) and 0.5% in the past month. #inflation Here are some of the biggest *monthly* price gains: – Used cars/trucks: +3.5%

– Airline fares: +2.7%

– Furniture: +2.0%

– Apparel: +1.7%

– Food: +0.5% — Elizabeth Schulze (@eschulze) January 12, 2022

Here are the yearly numbers. Double-gulp:

Price increases over last year (CPI report)…

Gasoline: +49.6%

Used Cars: +37.3%

Gas Utilities: +24.1%

Meats/Fish/Eggs: +12.5%

New Cars: +11.8%

Overall CPI: +7%

Food at home: +6.5%

Electricity: +6.3%

Food away from home: +6.0%

Apparel: +5.8%

Transportation: +4.2%

Shelter: +4.1% — Charlie Bilello (@charliebilello) January 12, 2022

And now we wait to see what the Fed does:

When the annual rate of inflation begins with a 7, there is immense pressure on the Fed to get it under control, supply chain issues notwithstanding. Both interest rate hikes & shrinking their balance sheet are in the cards, and are likely to begin as soon as March — Greg McBride, CFA (@BankrateGreg) January 12, 2022

***

Editor’s note: This post has been updated.

