Inflation hasn’t been 7% for 40 YEARS:

To put this in perspective, Marty McFly only traveled back in time 30 years in “Back to the Future”:

And the No. 1 song in America was “Physical” by Olivia Newton-John:

Here’s a breakdown of where prices increased the most. Numbers are “monthly” . . . gulp:

Here are the yearly numbers. Double-gulp:

And now we wait to see what the Fed does:

Editor’s note: This post has been updated.

