At a Democratic fundraiser this past Saturday, Georgia Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams inspired her audience with a stirring ode to her beloved home state:

Stacey Abrams called Georgia “the worst state in the country to live” citing issues like incarceration, mental health. Via @ReporterBlayne Abrams: “I am tired of hearing about being the best state in the country to do business when we are the worst state in the country to live.“ pic.twitter.com/xE1pELs0ag — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) May 23, 2022

“Georgia is a garbage state! Vote for me!”

Also helpful of MSNBC to point out that current GOP Gov. Brian Kemp “immediately seized” on Abrams’ remarks. We mustn’t overlook Republicans seizing! Or “jumping,” if that’s your preferred term:

The Jolt: GOP jumps on Stacey Abrams’ line calling Georgia ‘worst state to live in’ #gapol https://t.co/H7OWyXY8te — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) May 23, 2022

Damn that jumpin’ GOP!

Bet they’ve been pouncing, too. Sneaky bastards.

Here is the lapdog media dutifully peddling “Republicans pounce” to run interference for a Democrat. https://t.co/P7wT2waSLu — Jack in the East (@talkradio200) May 23, 2022

Could they be any more transparent? It’s as if MSNBC and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution are more concerned by people noticing that Stacey Abrams is whining about how much Georgia sucks than they’re concerned with the idea that an election truther trashing the state she wants to govern might not be an effective campaign strategy.

Again… note that the news isn't the fact that Stacey Abrams said something stupid. No, the news is Republicans dared to notice.#RepublicansPounce https://t.co/ty8lxjzGWA — Biscuit Salad (@BiscuitSalad) May 23, 2022

You dick heads are so predictable lmao https://t.co/WwjEe16cVJ — RGKing (@flgatorking1987) May 23, 2022

It seems to us that the media’s journalistic priorities are a bit misplaced.

If someone running for governor says their state is the worst place to live, would you expect that person's opposition to stay quiet about it? https://t.co/zRuvQfOOYw — RBe (@RBPundit) May 23, 2022

We’d absolutely expect Brian Kemp and Republicans to “immediately seize” on such remarks.

Apparently, that’s exactly what Stacey Abrams herself expected, too:

It appears Stacey Abrams herself is the reason the headlines are "GOP jumps on Stacey Abrams’ comment…" and not "Stacey Abrams Says Georgia is 'The Worst State in the Country to Live":https://t.co/Tav9Fqalo5 https://t.co/KJ50o2Ktkr pic.twitter.com/BmLunwxMIm — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) May 23, 2022

**Oh uh, I shouldn't have said that! Hmmm… how can I make sure the coverage isn't all about my own words? Hey, I know!** pic.twitter.com/v9aFIm3jGu — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) May 23, 2022

We’re not sure why Stacey Abrams is so worried about getting seized and pounced on and jumped on … she’s so greasy and slick, she may just slip right through.

Recommended Twitchy Video