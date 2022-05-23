At a Democratic fundraiser this past Saturday, Georgia Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams inspired her audience with a stirring ode to her beloved home state:

“Georgia is a garbage state! Vote for me!”

Also helpful of MSNBC to point out that current GOP Gov. Brian Kemp “immediately seized” on Abrams’ remarks. We mustn’t overlook Republicans seizing! Or “jumping,” if that’s your preferred term:

Damn that jumpin’ GOP!

Bet they’ve been pouncing, too. Sneaky bastards.

Could they be any more transparent? It’s as if MSNBC and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution are more concerned by people noticing that Stacey Abrams is whining about how much Georgia sucks than they’re concerned with the idea that an election truther trashing the state she wants to govern might not be an effective campaign strategy.

It seems to us that the media’s journalistic priorities are a bit misplaced.

We’d absolutely expect Brian Kemp and Republicans to “immediately seize” on such remarks.

Apparently, that’s exactly what Stacey Abrams herself expected, too:

We’re not sure why Stacey Abrams is so worried about getting seized and pounced on and jumped on … she’s so greasy and slick, she may just slip right through.

