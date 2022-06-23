Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia is out with a new ad slamming his opponent, Dem Stacey Abrams, over her past refusal to denounce “defund the police” rhetoric and saying her “soft-on-crime policies are dangerous for Georgia.”

Have a watch:

And in response, Abrams released a new plan to give cops a raise. Literally:

She’s arguing that “[h]igher officer pay will lead to better officer recruitment, better officer retention, better community interactions and a safer Georgia”:

Here’s the plan:

And here’s the nod to her lib base:

What do libs want? DEFUND THE POLICE. What do libs get? Raises for cops and . . . well, it’s not clear what they get:

Read her whole plan here:

Of note, linking Dems to “defund the police” worked for Glenn Youngin in Virginia:

Sorry, Stacey. She had her chance to denounce “defund the police” during the Summer of 2020 but instead, she spun it:

And right after the 2020 election, where Dems did not make the gains they thought they would, she still refused to criticize “defund the police” rhetoric:

And now she wants to give cops a raise and that makes it all better?

***

