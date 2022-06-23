Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia is out with a new ad slamming his opponent, Dem Stacey Abrams, over her past refusal to denounce “defund the police” rhetoric and saying her “soft-on-crime policies are dangerous for Georgia.”

Have a watch:

🚨WATCH OUR NEWEST AD🚨

In her own words, Stacey Abrams said she would DEFUND the police! Abrams' soft-on-crime policies are dangerous for Georgia. As Governor, I will continue to fight to give our law enforcement the resources they need to keep Georgia families safe. pic.twitter.com/xuJospsGOq — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) June 22, 2022

And in response, Abrams released a new plan to give cops a raise. Literally:

Law enforcement are often paid less than a living wage, and that is wrong. We must raise pay for officers and address violent crime as we work to build community trust and foster law enforcement accountability. — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) June 23, 2022

She’s arguing that “[h]igher officer pay will lead to better officer recruitment, better officer retention, better community interactions and a safer Georgia”:

Law enforcement in urban, suburban and rural areas across Georgia struggle with staffing shortages that put communities at risk. Higher officer pay will lead to better officer recruitment, better officer retention, better community interactions and a safer Georgia. — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) June 23, 2022

Here’s the plan:

Here’s how I plan to do this: ✅ Raise base salary for state officers to $50k/year

✅ Provide grants to localities to support increased salary for local law enforcement

✅ Secure mental health support for law enforcement

✅ Invest in expanded training and collaborative support — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) June 23, 2022

And here’s the nod to her lib base:

We must also address the erosion of trust in law enforcement in our communities. Most officers strive to do their best, but those who commit misconduct must be held accountable. In particular, the killing of young Black men who posed no threat cannot be ignored. — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) June 23, 2022

What do libs want? DEFUND THE POLICE. What do libs get? Raises for cops and . . . well, it’s not clear what they get:

Here’s how I plan to do this (1/2): ✅ Develop guidelines for police department policies that govern community relations and transparency

✅ Partner with the Georgia Peace Officers Standards and Training Program to fortify training standards — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) June 23, 2022

Here’s how I plan to do this (2/2) ✅ Require accountability for unlawful violence and misconduct

✅ Provide and maintain a statewide database of officers dismissed for violation of standards to help other law enforcement agencies make informed hiring decisions — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) June 23, 2022

Read her whole plan here:

By making smart choices with our budget and enacting smart policy, we can build One Georgia with safe, thriving communities, and we can do so without raising taxes. Read my full plan here: https://t.co/dw1mgpzs00 — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) June 23, 2022

Of note, linking Dems to “defund the police” worked for Glenn Youngin in Virginia:

With Virginia facing a serious crime problem, @TerryMcAuliffe’s continued embrace of "defund the police" radicals like @StaceyAbrams, @KeishaBottoms, and the far-left group @NewVAMajority is a giant red flag that should worry every Virginian. #VAgov pic.twitter.com/5FqHk4nToV — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) October 16, 2021

Sorry, Stacey. She had her chance to denounce “defund the police” during the Summer of 2020 but instead, she spun it:

“We are being drawn into a false choice idea,” Stacey Abrams says when asked about movement to defund the police. “We need reformation of how police officers do their jobs,” and ” a transformation of how we view the world of law enforcement,” she adds. https://t.co/7WByV7jAwx pic.twitter.com/Lu6RZ36Mbt — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) June 14, 2020

And right after the 2020 election, where Dems did not make the gains they thought they would, she still refused to criticize “defund the police” rhetoric:

Clyburn quote just minutes earlier: https://t.co/5BoUTXbxEJ — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) November 8, 2020

On CNN, Clyburn says that he talked with John Lewis about how damaging the “defund the police” sloganeering was before his death. Clyburn said it was like “burn, baby, burn” sloganeering of the 1960s. — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) November 8, 2020

And now she wants to give cops a raise and that makes it all better?

***

MSM apparently got Stacey Abrams’ memo to focus on the GOP seizing on her calling Georgia ‘the worst state in the country to live’

PolitiFact: No, Stacey Abrams didn’t support pulling the MLB All-Star game out of Atlanta

‘Ouch!’ Stacey Abrams seemed amused when host joked about President Biden’s ‘Alzheimer’s’

BUSTED! Stacey Abrams caught using masked (unmasked THIS time) child as a political prop for a photo-op AGAIN (watch)