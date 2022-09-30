You’d think more people would want to understand what causes inflation and how it works considering President Pudding Pop and Democrats have stuck us with record-breaking inflation for the past 19 months. Oh sure, our friends on the Left are claiming inflation is a GLOBAL ISSUE so the Democrat’s crap policies aren’t blamed for the 8.3% inflation we’re suffering through but c’mon …

The only people who buy that are the ones who think Biden is doing a good job in the first place.

So you know, like one in three people.

Redneck Geisha was good enough to put together an explainer thread on inflation.

This is pretty damn good:

Okay everyone, bring your chairs up to the fireplace. It's time for another long thread, this time an explainer on inflation. I'm seeing entirely too many people either honestly not understanding it or flat out lying about what causes it. So I'm going to break it down. — Redneck Geisha 📿 (@kaya_masters) September 30, 2022

We see a lot of people flat-out lying.

Like a certain Canadian we covered earlier today …

We're going to use a very basic economy example to show the mechanics behind it, but I promise you this scales to the level of complexity of our real economy, warts and all. — Redneck Geisha 📿 (@kaya_masters) September 30, 2022

In other words, she broke out the puppets and crayons.

Inflation is the name for the phenomenon where the value of money goes down over time. The prices "inflate" to compensate for the loss of value. But what can cause the value of money to change? Why does it change so often? Why is there an assumption of non-zero inflation rates? — Redneck Geisha 📿 (@kaya_masters) September 30, 2022

You mean it’s not the Magical Inflation Fairy?!

Let's look at an extremely basic economy. There are $100 in this economy, and there are 100 widgets. The only thing you can even spend money on is widgets–there's nothing else. So, what's the value of a single widget in this economy? One dollar. — Redneck Geisha 📿 (@kaya_masters) September 30, 2022

Sorry, but we were told there’d be no math.

So, how do we change the value of that dollar? What can we do? Well, one thing we can do is alter the number of widgets in the economy. What if there was a disaster that wiped out half the widgets? You now have 50 widgets to $100, meaning each widget is now valued at $2. — Redneck Geisha 📿 (@kaya_masters) September 30, 2022

Ok, we’re still with her.

That would be an inflation rate of 100%. You've doubled the cost of the goods in the economy. Alternatively what if we found a way to double the amount of widgets in our original economy up to 200? Now each widget is only valued at $0.50. That's fantastic! — Redneck Geisha 📿 (@kaya_masters) September 30, 2022

Whoa!

As the number of goods available in the economy increases, the cost of those goods goes down. But… that's not what we typically see with inflation, is it? And our GDP is generally growing so what gives? Well, there's one other thing you can tweak to cause inflation: the money — Redneck Geisha 📿 (@kaya_masters) September 30, 2022

THE MONEY.

Keep going.

Let's go back to our original example of 100 widgets and $100. Now let's say we suddenly dump $100 more into the economy but *nothing else changes*. There are still 100 widgets, there's nothing new you can spend your money on. Each widget is now valued at… $2. — Redneck Geisha 📿 (@kaya_masters) September 30, 2022

Ruh-roh.

So you increased the money supply and got 100% inflation again. The exact same as if you'd destroyed half the widgets in the economy. Holy smokes! — Redneck Geisha 📿 (@kaya_masters) September 30, 2022

And this is what our government does every time they turn on the money printing machine. (haha "every time"–they turned that sucker on and all they've managed to do since is increase the rate at which it spews out dollars) — Redneck Geisha 📿 (@kaya_masters) September 30, 2022

Government prints too much money.

LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN BACK.

But… even when the government isn't shooting cash into the economy from t-shirt cannons we still experience *inflation* as the amount of goods and services grows, and not the *deflation* we'd expect as the amount of things to buy increases. Why? — Redneck Geisha 📿 (@kaya_masters) September 30, 2022

Because the government *wants* mild-to-moderate inflation every single year. It is by design. Did you know that inflation and deflation were tied to economic growth and downturns, and global events before the 1960s? It's only recent that we've made it a permanent fixture? Why? — Redneck Geisha 📿 (@kaya_masters) September 30, 2022

Let's look at our example one more time. This time, you've got $25 in the economy. Someone else has the rest. There are still 100 widgets, but you need 50 widgets. But all you can afford is 25 widgets. What can you do? — Redneck Geisha 📿 (@kaya_masters) September 30, 2022

Ok, now the math is too hard.

Heh.

You take out a loan from someone for an additional $25. So now, over the course of, let's say, 10 years, you have to pay back that $25. But also let's say, during that decade, more money is pumped into the economy, doubling its size to $200. — Redneck Geisha 📿 (@kaya_masters) September 30, 2022

Oh boy.

This doesn’t sound good.

You still owe only $25… but the *value* of your debt has now been halved. It's going to be so much easier to pay that off. Is it starting to click yet? How much deficit spending do we have in the United States? How addicted are we to spending money we do not have? — Redneck Geisha 📿 (@kaya_masters) September 30, 2022

Suuuuuuper addicted.

See Ukraine spending.

Inflation is by design. It's why @JimmyAkin3000 always refers to this as "Inflation that the government has caused". Because… it is. By design. To devalue the debt we hold. It's a delicate balance, because if you devalue it too quickly, nobody will want to buy our debt again. — Redneck Geisha 📿 (@kaya_masters) September 30, 2022

There are many wonderful sources on this, and the real economics are a *bit* more complex, but the fundamentals of my example are solid and will carry you far. — Redneck Geisha 📿 (@kaya_masters) September 30, 2022

We feel so much smarter about inflation now, don’t you?

Start here and then keep digging.https://t.co/1KGWkAm9Tu — Redneck Geisha 📿 (@kaya_masters) September 30, 2022

Addendum: The COVID shutdowns and free money were a double whammy on inflation. We both reduced the amount of goods and services in the economy while simultaneously increasing the monetary supply. It should surprise *nobody* that inflation is soaring. — Redneck Geisha 📿 (@kaya_masters) September 30, 2022

Government causes inflation. Merry Christmas.

Anyone with even a rudimentary understanding of economics who said "we didn't see this coming!" is either lying to you, or is unqualified for their job. — Redneck Geisha 📿 (@kaya_masters) September 30, 2022

It’s Biden, so why not both?

***

Related:

‘LAUGHABLE to think I could influence him’: Ginni Thomas shut the J6 Committee (and frothy-mouthed haters) DOWN with powerful statement

Oh honey, just STOP: Jen Psaki’s nasty dig at Gov. Youngkin for involving parents in their kids’ LIVES at school BACKFIRES spectacularly

‘A beautiful thing!’ WATCH Greg Gutfeld’s response to Joy Behar RAGING at him for mocking the ‘church’ of climate change (video)

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!