California Governor Gavin Newsom is feeling pretty proud today, thanks to the news that his beloved state is on the verge of overtaking Germany and assuming the position of world’s fourth largest economy.

BREAKING: California is poised to now become the 4th largest economy in the WORLD. Our growth continues to outpace other states and nations as we overtake Germany’s spot on the global stage. Despite the nay sayers — CA’s best days are ahead of us. https://t.co/fTPXsd40hj. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 24, 2022

“Despite the naysayers.” OK, Gavin. But what if the naysayers were actually right? What if California is nothing to aspire to?

That is, in fact, the case. California is nothing to aspire to. And the naysayers have been right. Naysayers like author and ex-progressive Michael Shellenberger, who has seen firsthand what the leadership of progressive Democrats like Gavin Newsom has done to the state that, once upon a time, was the envy of the world. Newsom is in dire need of a reality check, and Shellenberger is just the guy to give it to him:

California may become the 4th largest economy in the world bc the German economy in 2023 will shrink 0.4% not because California is succeeding. In fact, California's population has shrunk for two years in a row bc so many people are fleeing the state due to gross mismanagement. https://t.co/ra4wqg5fef — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) October 24, 2022

More *total* people fled San Francisco and Los Angeles than any other city in the US, including New York, because California is a disaster of worsening crime, rampant homelessness, and the highest taxes in the country, all of which have worsened since you became governor. pic.twitter.com/xJpm9Zrdct — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) October 24, 2022

"Forty-four percent of San Francisco voters plan to eventually leave the city, citing homelessness, the high cost of living and rising crime as the top reasons for looking elsewhere, according to the inaugural San Francisco Standard Voter Poll."https://t.co/ZdYvnKG9Lp — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) October 24, 2022

"Public safety is a major concern with 65% saying they feel either less safe or much less safe today than in 2019. 30% of respondents said that they feel as safe as they did in 2019, while only 5% said they felt either more or much more safe than they did three years ago." — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) October 24, 2022

One out of four residents of SF say they have been a victim of assault or threatened with assault pic.twitter.com/iL7AoVfcyT — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) October 24, 2022

45% of residents say they have been a victim of theft in the last 5 years. pic.twitter.com/vBU9qh2voa — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) October 24, 2022

Maybe Gov. Newsom was too busy dining at the French Laundry to notice stuff like that. But clearly Californians have been paying attention … and packing their bags to get the hell outta there.

Wow! Imagine if it was well run. — Terry Russell (@trussellcma) October 24, 2022

Fantasy is all Californians have as long as the Democratic Party is in charge.

