California Governor Gavin Newsom is feeling pretty proud today, thanks to the news that his beloved state is on the verge of overtaking Germany and assuming the position of world’s fourth largest economy.

“Despite the naysayers.” OK, Gavin. But what if the naysayers were actually right? What if California is nothing to aspire to?

That is, in fact, the case. California is nothing to aspire to. And the naysayers have been right. Naysayers like author and ex-progressive Michael Shellenberger, who has seen firsthand what the leadership of progressive Democrats like Gavin Newsom has done to the state that, once upon a time, was the envy of the world. Newsom is in dire need of a reality check, and Shellenberger is just the guy to give it to him:

Maybe Gov. Newsom was too busy dining at the French Laundry to notice stuff like that. But clearly Californians have been paying attention … and packing their bags to get the hell outta there.

Fantasy is all Californians have as long as the Democratic Party is in charge.

