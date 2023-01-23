There were multiple mass shootings in California over the weekend and into Monday, and instead of getting into the possible root causes of these terrible things, Gov. Gavin Newsom instead decided to go after the Second Amendment and explain why gun rights are a bad thing:

The “Second Amendment is a suicide pact” is especially rich coming from somebody surrounded by people with guns.

As usual, their life is worth protecting with guns but yours isn’t.

That guy is literally being guarded, in that video, by guns. Norah….ask him if his life is more important than ours. — Warren Dorn (@warrendorn) January 24, 2023

Because he’s special and the rest of us aren’t, or something.

Surrounded by armed guards, I must say that the tone deafness is great with this one. — Narnia Defense Force (@NarniaNitro) January 24, 2023

The “guns don’t make you safer” crowd who are constantly surrounded by people with guns aren’t much different than those climate change alarmists saying “we need to end fossil fuels” while aboard their private jets.

***

Related:

Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom goes for gaslighting gold bragging about his ‘true freedom state’

Rob Schneider DROPS Gavin Newsom with video of thugs robbing CA Apple store and it’s BRUTALLY perfect

Gavin Newsom takes a swing at ‘GOP’s version of freedom’ & accidentally knocks himself out

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.