Earlier today, President Joe Biden delivered another one of his trademark Biden-y performances by briefly showing up to talk about the Silicon Valley Bank bailout that totally won’t cost taxpayers anything and then turning tail and running.

Where’d he have to go that was so important? Why couldn’t he stick around to answer some questions? Hey, maybe his former press secretary and current MSNBC political analyst Jen Psaki can give us some insight:

Wait a minute … that’s what she came up with?

Um, great?

Like, we get that Psaki would still feel loyalty to Joe Biden for giving her such a huge career boost despite her being completely inept (although next to her successor, she looks like a whiz kid), but if that’s indeed the case, you’d think she’d try a little harder to come up with a defense for him. Because the one she came up with is … woof.

Because he’s a “night owl.” Or something.

Joe Biden must’ve become a night owl very recently. Like last night:

Biden early to bed and early to lid makes us think we’re way better off if POTUS stays hid.

Or is it?

Anyway:

