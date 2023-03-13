Earlier today, President Joe Biden delivered another one of his trademark Biden-y performances by briefly showing up to talk about the Silicon Valley Bank bailout that totally won’t cost taxpayers anything and then turning tail and running.

Where’d he have to go that was so important? Why couldn’t he stick around to answer some questions? Hey, maybe his former press secretary and current MSNBC political analyst Jen Psaki can give us some insight:

Jen Psaki: “The fact that [Biden] is doing this at 9 AM…speaks to how vital the White House recognizes it is for him to have his voice out there…” pic.twitter.com/bx92aNqvGx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 13, 2023

Wait a minute … that’s what she came up with?

“President Biden does nothing at 9AM.” —Former White House @PressSec Jen Psaki ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/RmwjKncYhC — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) March 13, 2023

Um, great?

is that supposed to make us feel better — Penelope (@Penny__Tweets) March 13, 2023

Like, we get that Psaki would still feel loyalty to Joe Biden for giving her such a huge career boost despite her being completely inept (although next to her successor, she looks like a whiz kid), but if that’s indeed the case, you’d think she’d try a little harder to come up with a defense for him. Because the one she came up with is … woof.

She thinks…this is a good thing??? Apparently Biden can't answer the emergency phone at 9 A.M.? https://t.co/ZJ049AnVfX — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 13, 2023

Because he’s a “night owl.” Or something.

"He's a night owl". Uh huh, sure. That's the reason. The complete lack of curiosity about this admission (and the other questions that should immediately follow) is very, very telling. https://t.co/DuhUjqjbF0 — Brittany (@bccover) March 13, 2023

Joe Biden must’ve become a night owl very recently. Like last night:

Also, on her claim that Biden is a "night owl," here's an article from 2021: "Unlike his most recent predecessors – night owls who spent the dark hours reading briefing materials, Biden is more of an early-to-bed type."https://t.co/UlIjsGrLRM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 13, 2023

Biden early to bed and early to lid makes us think we’re way better off if POTUS stays hid.

nice acknowledgement joe does nothing at 9 AM — kathy (@PetzKathy) March 13, 2023

Not great when it’s supposed to be a sign of reassurance that the President is working at 9am https://t.co/WVhJWBLpfa — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) March 13, 2023

You can tell it’s serious because Biden is working at 9am. That’s now insulated from reality these people are. https://t.co/eVVsSGltcU — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 13, 2023

Just an incredible admission https://t.co/U1CAzaQdTt — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 13, 2023

Or is it?

To be fair, he doesn't do much at any other hour of the day either. — ztrhg 🇺🇸 (@ghrtz) March 13, 2023

Anyway:

OMG 🤦🏼‍♀️😂 Sorry to drag you out of bed Mr President 🙄 — NautiGirl 🇺🇸🏴‍☠️🍊 ollllllo (@ladiebldr) March 13, 2023

