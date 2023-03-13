In the coming days, you can expect to be hearing a lot about how ackshually the Silicon Valley Bank is not being bailed out with taxpayer money. Not because that’s actually the truth, but because it’s the narrative that the Biden administration needs out there.

Let’s go:

Or at least so many people telling the same exact lie.

President Biden spoke earlier on the bailout-that-isn’t-a-bailout, and, before he turned and bolted the hell out of the room, he reassured Americans in that very reassuring way he has that this bailout-that-isn’t-a-bailout won’t cost taxpayers a dime:

Oh, phew!

Transcript:

“All customers who had deposits at these banks can rest assured. [Something unintelligible] Rest assured that they’ll be protected, and they’ll have access to their money as of today. That includes small businesses across the country that bank there and need to make payroll, pay their bills, and stay open for business. No losses — and I want, this is an important point — no losses’ll be borne by the taxpayers. Let me repeat that: No losses will be borne by the taxpayers. Instead, the money will come from the fees that banks pay into the deposit insurance fund.”

There. Don’t you guys feel better now?

Perhaps!

Not last time we checked. Which means … he’s lying. Again.

It doesn’t. It doesn’t work.

The taxpayer pays for everything. Everything.

And Lord knows we’re gonna be paying for Biden for a long, long time.

***

